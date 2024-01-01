Precipitate Gold trenches high-grade gold and silver in newly identified CN Zone at Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Share this article

Precipitate Gold Corp. [TSXV: PRG; OTCQB: PREIF] reported results from follow up hand trench rock channel sampling, infill soil sampling and prospecting within the newly identified CN Zone at the Company’s 100%-owned Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic.

As previously reported, results from recent rock sampling, within the large multi-element CN Zone soil anomaly, returned values including 73.8 g/t gold, 34.9 g/t gold and 11.7 g/t gold, and 8.7 g/t gold from selective high-grade rock grab samples (float), with more representative outcrop grab samples yielding gold values ranging 2.2 g/t to 6.3 g/t gold. Follow up exploration work in this priority area, including prospecting, rock and hand trench channel sampling, has returned the following highlight information.

CN Zone Trench Sampling Highlights: Three hand trenches were created and channel sampled over the gold-silica structure, returning the following highlight results: Trench 3: 32.2 g/t gold, 286 g/t silver over 5.1 metres, including 38.5 g/t gold, 347 g/t silver over 4.1 metres.

Trench 2: 1.5 g/t gold, 12.6 g/t silver over 3.0 metres, and Trench 1: 1.0 g/t gold, 8.8 g/t silver over 4.0 metres.

The structure has a current verified strike length of about 50 metres via the three hand-dug trenches and very likely exceeds this length as indicated by on-trend gold anomalous soil samples to the southeast.

The bedrock source of gold mineralization has been identified as a silica – quartz flooded structure located on the east limit (up slope side) of the gold-in-soil anomaly. The gold enriched structure has a northwest-southeast trend and dips 40 to 50 degrees to the northeast, with an apparent width ranging from 3 to 6 metres wide.

Follow up infill soil sampling of the CN Zone has refined the outline of the gold-in-soil anomaly to an estimated area measuring about 725 metres (north-south) by up to 300 metres (east-west), where the multi-element soil anomaly appears to be open to the southwest. Soil samples are affected by significant down slope dispersion, directed from east to west.

Jeffrey Wilson, President and CEO stated, “We’re excited by these latest trenching results as they further advance the newly identified CN Zone with additional validation of the zone’s potential to host significant mineralization. Highly elevated gold and silver results, including 38.5 g/t gold and 347 g/t silver over 4.1 metres adds a compelling grade component to this emerging zone. The technical team, led by Vice President, Exploration, Michael Moore has successfully progressed this, and other new zones within the project through systematic and cost-effective exploration programs. Further work will be conducted within the CN Zone and other prospective areas of the project in the coming months as the Company continues to advance and prioritize various zones at Juan de Herrera.”

The gold enriched rock samples commonly contain elevated pathfinder elements including silver, arsenic, barium, copper, mercury, lead, antimony and zinc.

Follow up prospecting of the CN gold-in-soil anomaly in the central and south region has yet to identify mineralized float or outcropping rocks. While lithologies in these regions are analogous to the northern portion of the gold-in-soil anomaly, with volcanics (east) overlying mixed limestone and siltstones (west), a northwest trending gold-silica structure yet to be discovered.

The company plans to continue exploration programs at the Juan de Herrera Project with work focused on the CN and GM zones, where ongoing exploration will include additional prospecting, rock sampling, detailed geological mapping and additional selective hand trench channel sampling.

Precipitate Gold is advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The company has entered into an earn-in agreement whereby Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX: TSX; GOLD: NYSE] can earn a 70% interest in the company’s Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$10M within six years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study.

