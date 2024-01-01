Probe Gold drills 12.3 g/t gold over 20.7 metres of infill drilling at Novador Project, Quebec

Share this article

Probe Gold Inc. [TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROBF] provided the latest results from the Novador in-fill drill program at Monique on its 100%-owned Novador property near Val d’Or, Quebec. The 50,000-metre winter infill drill program, initiated during the fall of 2024, will support the 2025 pre-feasibility study. Results from 33 infill drill holes at Monique, totaling 14,045 metres, have returned thick intercepts of significant gold grades at Monique, from deeper infill drilling.

Highlights: Monique Deposit (B & B1 Zones) – Infill drilling returned several high-grade intercepts: 5.4 g/t Au over 16.4 metres (cut) (10.7 g/t Au uncut), including 30.5 g/t Au over 5.6 metres; 6.7 g/t Au over 20.7 metres (cut) (12.3 g/t Au uncut; 2.8 g/t and Au over 16.5 metres; 4.8 g/t Au over 8.3 metres 12.8 g/t Au over 19.5 metres (cut) (13.9 g/t Au uncut), including 42.7 g/t Au over 6.2 metres.

Monique Deposit (E1, G2, J2, and J3 Zones) – Infill drilling yielded 4.0 g/t Au over 7.6 metres; 4.1 g/t Au over 6.7 metres and 8.1 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, including 27.4 g/t Au over 1.0 metre.

Monique Deposit (A, I, and M South Zones) – Infill drilling yielded 3.4 g/t Au over 8.2 metres, including 8.9 g/t Au over 1.8 metres; 1.4 g/t Au over 17.0 metres, including 6.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 16.4 g/t Au over 1.5 metres.

The 50,000-metre infill drilling program has now been completed.

David Palmer, President and CEO, stated, “The infill drilling program at Novador continues to yield strong results, confirming the continuity and expanding deeper gold zones at Monique. The results of the winter infill program will be instrumental in supporting ongoing resource conversion and will serve as a cornerstone of the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study – an important milestone in advancing Novador toward development.

“We are making significant progress across key fronts, including permitting, resource growth, and mine plan optimization, with efforts focused on consolidating the project into fewer, larger open pits. As a result, we are steadily de-risking the project and enhancing its overall value. Backed by a robust treasury of over $50 million, we remain firmly committed to positioning Novador as a premier gold development project, capable of delivering long-term value across all market conditions. With every step forward, our confidence in Novador’s potential continues to grow, supported by a clear and defined path to production.”

These latest in-fill drilling results are confirming the gold deposit continuity at Monique. Zones at Monique remain open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

Mineralization intersected at Monique is mainly associated with deformation zones that cross the deposit at an orientation of 280° – 300° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. The gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/carbonate/albite/±tourmaline veins and veinlets, along with disseminated pyrite hosted in altered and sheared volcanic rocks and altered diorite dykes. Mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 700 metres and vary in width from several metres to up to 100 metres. Mineralized structures modelled extend laterally up to 2,500 metres. The Monique Gold Trend zones remain open along strike and at depth.

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the prospective Val d’Or East area in Quebec with a district-scale land package of 835 km2 that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 202 km2 that hosts four past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine, Monique Mine and Beaufor Mine) and contains 80% of the Company’s gold resources in Val-d’Or East. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Probe Gold owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1,835 km2 of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The company’s recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Val-d’Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

