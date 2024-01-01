Probe Gold drills 4.4 g/t gold over 20 metres at Novador, Quebec

Share this article

Probe Gold Inc. [TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROBF] provided the latest results from the Novador infill drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property, located near Val d’Or, Quebec.

The 50,000-metre winter infill drill program, initiated during the fall of 2024, will support the 2025 prefeasibility study. Results from 31 infill drill holes, totalling 9,083 metres, have returned significant gold intercepts from near surface to approximately 120 metres of vertical depth in the Bussiere deposit sector, and significant thick gold intercepts at Monique from deeper infill drilling.

Highlights: Courvan trend (Bussiere deposit) infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones, with significant grades up to 14.8 g/t gold over 4.0 metres (cut) (18.9 g/t Au over 4.0 metres uncut), including 66.3 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and thick gold zones, including an intersection of 0.8 g/t gold over 33.3 metres.

Courvan trend (BM-17A zone) infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones grading 4.5 g/t gold over 7.7 metres, including 28.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

Monique deposit (G2, A and B1 zones) infill drilling yielded up to 4.4 g/t gold over 7.0 metres, including 17.1 g/t gold over 1.1 metres, 10.7 g/t gold over 4.0 metres, including 32.9 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and 2.8 g/t gold over 17.0 metres, including 34.6 g/t gold over 1.0 metres.

Monique deposit (M and I zones) infill drilling yielded up to 9.9 g/t gold over 4.1 metres, including 20.2 g/t gold over 1.6 metres, 4.4 g/t gold over 20.0 metres, including 23.8 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, and 4.7 g/t gold over 11.0 metres, including 15.2 g/t gold over 3.0 metres.

David Palmer, president and CEO, stated: “Novador’s infill drilling program continues to confirm the continuity and grade of near-surface mineralization at the Bussiere deposit, as well as deeper gold zones at Monique. These results are successfully supporting the ongoing resource conversion for the upcoming prefeasibility study (PFS), which marks a crucial milestone in advancing the Novador project toward development. Probe’s primary focus is to continue advancing Novador, positioning it as a leading development project capable of thriving in any gold price environment. We are making great progress in permitting, resource growth and mine plan optimization, and our confidence in the project’s potential continues to strengthen as we see a clear path forward to development.”

These latest infill drilling results will continue to enhance the company’s 3-D models. Both zones remain open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

Mineralization along the Courvan trend, including Bussiere mine sector, is characterized by a series of shallow-dipping east-west gold-bearing veins spatially associated with shear zones that intersect the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. The Bussiere deposit remains open laterally and at depth.

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the prospective Val d’Or east area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 835 square kilometres, representing one of the largest landholdings in the Val d’Or mining camp. The Novador project represents one property block of 202 km2, hosting four past-producing mines (Beliveau mine, Bussiere mine, Monique mine and Beaufor mine) and containing 80% of the company’s gold resources in Val d’Or east. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Probe Gold owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador gold project as well as the early-stage Detour gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1,835 km2 of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The company’s recent Novador updated preliminary economic assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Val d’Or properties include gold resources totalling 6,728,600 ounces in the measured and indicated category, and 3,277,100 ounces in the inferred category, along all trends and deposits.

