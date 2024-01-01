Probe Gold posts infill drill results at Novador Project, Quebec

Share this article

Probe Gold Inc. [TSX: PRB; OTCQB: PROBF] provided the latest results from the Novador in-fill and condemnation drill program initiated during the fall of 2024 on its 100%-owned Novador property near Val d’Or, Quebec. Results from 53 infill drill holes, totaling 15,285 metres, have returned significant gold intercepts from near-surface to approximately 150 metres vertical depth in the Bussiere deposit sector and significant thick gold intercepts from deeper infill drilling were obtained at Monique.

Additionally, results from 16 condemnation drill holes, totalling 2529 metres at Pascalis are presented. One condemnation hole returned gold mineralization, intersecting 1.5m of 16.2 g/t Au in Hole PCD-24-4.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, stated, “As expected, the first results from Novador’s infill drilling program are confirming continuity and grade from near-surface mineralization at the Bussiere deposit and deeper gold zones at Monique, successfully demonstrating ongoing resource conversion for the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study.

“The PFS represents a critical milestone in advancing the Novador project toward development. With a strong treasury heading into 2025, Probe’s main focus is to continue advancing Novador, positioning it as a premier development project capable of thriving in any gold price environment. Based on the progress made to date in permitting, resource growth and mine-plan improvement, resulting in fewer, larger open pits, our confidence in the project’s potential continues to grow and we see a clear path forward to development.”

These latest drilling results will continue to improve our 3D models at Courvan and Monique. Both Zones remain open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

Highlights: Courvan Trend (Bussiere Deposit) infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones with significant grades up to 3.8 g/t Au over 17.4 metres (cut) (26.5 g/t Au over 17.4 metres uncut), including 444 g/t Au over 1.0 metres.

Courvan Trend (BM 16 Zone) infill drilling results intersected near-surface gold zones grading 3.1 g/t Au over 18.5 metres (cut), including 66.2 g/t Au over 1.0 metres.

Monique Deposit (B1 & I Zones), infill drilling yielded up to 3.1 g/t Au over 16.0 metres, including 11.7 g/t Au over 4.0 metres and thick gold zones, including an intersection of 1.4 g/t Au over 45.3 metres.

Monique Deposit (G2, A & M Zones), infill drilling yielded up to 4.0 g/t Au over 9.0 metres, including 29.9 g/t Au over 1.0 metres, 1.9 g/t Au over 17.0 metres, including 8.8 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 3.0 g/t Au over 17.2 metres, including 6.2 g/t Au over 5.0 metres.

The 50,000-metre Winter infill drill program will support the 2025 pre-feasibility study.

Mineralization along the Courvan trend, including Bussiere Mine sector, is characterized by a series of shallow-dipping East-West gold-bearing veins spatially associated with shear zones that cut the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. The veins encountered containing gold are primarily composed of sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and gold is typically associated with centimetre-scale pyrite masses within the veins. Gold mineralization intersected in the volcanics is associated with a shear zone and sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins. The Bussiere deposit remains open laterally and at depth.

Mineralization intersected at Monique is mainly associated with deformation zones that cross the deposit at an orientation of 280° – 300° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. The gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/carbonate/albite/±tourmaline veins and veinlets, along with disseminated pyrite hosted in altered and sheared volcanic rocks and altered diorite dykes. Mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 700 metres and vary in width from several metres to up to 100 metres. Mineralized structures modelled extend laterally up to 2,500 metres. The Monique Gold Trend zones remain open along strike and at depth.

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val d’Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 835 km2 that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp.

The Novador project represents one property block of 202 km2 that hosts four past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussiere Mine, Monique Mine and Beaufor Mine) and contains 80% of the company’s gold resources in Val-d’Or East.

Probe Gold also owns 100% of the early-stage Detour Gold, Quebec, project.

Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1,835 km2 of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The company’s recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Val-d’Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

Share this article