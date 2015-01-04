Prospect Ridge Resources samples 26.86 g/t AuEq at Knauss Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. [CSE-PRR; OTC-PRRSF; FSE-OED] has discovered a new mineralized zone, named Leon’s Legacy, on the company’s fully owned, flagship Knauss Creek property, located 35 km northeast of Terrace, northern British Columbia.

Earlier, prospecting and mapping in the Dorreen mine and surroundings returned a number of high-grade gold values. While flying there, some quartz veins were observed from the air. Prospecting those led to the discovery of Leon’s Legacy (named in honor of Leon Leblond (1930-2013) who prospected the property for more than 25 years).

The new discovery is located approximately 900 metres west-southwest and higher in elevation than the Dorreen Mine. Similar high-grade values of gold, silver and copper were returned from quartz veins hosted in sedimentary to volcano-sedimentary rocks, being similar to the sampled Dorreen Mine.

Key highlights: Located approximately 900 metres west-southwest and 630 metres above (higher in elevation) the Dorreen mine, outcrop samples were collected on quartz veins and returned 14.15 g/t gold, 24.5 g/t silver and 0.12% copper (W384811); 19.90 g/t gold, 180.0 g/t silver and 3.39% copper (W384813); 20.60 g/t gold, 175.0 g/t silver and 0.54% copper (W386150); 0.86 g/t Au, 138.0 g/t silver and 8.00% copper (W386154).

Further west-southwest at a distance of 1,500 metres and 875 metres above the Dorreen mine, other outcropping quartz veins were sampled and returned 0.07 g/t gold, 36.0 g/t silver and 8.21% copper (W386133); 0.49 g/t gold, 32.9 g/t silver and 4.31% copper (W386135).

Prospect Ridge CEO Michael Iverson commented: “We are pleased with the surface exploration work that has first expanded the footprint of the gold and base metal mineralization around the Dorreen mine, and has now expanded mineralization over 1 kilometre away with similar high-grade gold values at the newly discovered Leon’s Legacy. This new discovery on the Knauss shows the tremendous potential of this property. The distance from the Dorreen mine, where we suspect a multiple vein system, tells us that this mineralized system could be more important than previously thought. Leon’s Legacy contains gold, silver and copper, maintaining the polymetallic signature of the property. This area remains a priority for the company and a focus for future exploration.”

The elevation of the Dorreen mine is around 700 metres above sea level, while Leon’s Legacy eastern cluster of anomalies starts at an elevation of 1,330 metres and western cluster at an elevation of 1,575 metres.

All samples were taken on outcrops. They consist of quartz veins with chalcopyrite, pyrite and malachite.

Outcrop samples are selective by nature and grades may not be representative of mineralized zones. True thickness or mineralization style and geological models cannot be determined as yet.

The Knauss Creek is about 35 km northeast of the town of Terrace, BC. It is easily accessible by Highway 16 and a network of logging roads. It covers about 32 km2 and is contiguous to the company’s optioned Holy Grail property.

