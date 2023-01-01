Prospect Ridge Resources samples up to 78 g/t gold at Knauss Creek, British Columbia

Share this article

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. [CSE-PRR; OTC-PRRSF; FSE-OED] has recovered numerous high-grade gold, silver and copper samples from outcrops on the Copper Ridge showing, located at the company’s fully owned, flagship Knauss Creek property, about 35 km northeast of Terrace, British Columbia.

Following up on high-grade results previously reported on the Copper Ridge showing, additional surface sampling and mapping were conducted during the 2023 field season. An impressive collection of high-grade samples was returned, extending the mineralized area well beyond what was previously observed and now measureing more than 500 metres by 270 metres.

Key highlights from rock outcrop sampling: 78.90 g/t gold, 457 g/t silver and 13.45% copper (W386303); 8.46 g/t Au, 1,085 g/t Ag and 17.75% Cu (W384736); 23.80 g/t Au, 738 g/t Ag and 5.42% Cu (W386304); 15.20 g/t Au, 1,970 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu (W489416); 5.68 g/t Au, 2,050 g/t Ag and 5.26% Cu (W385923, erratic block sample); 13.80 g/t Au, 746 g/t Ag and 1.32% Cu (W500637); 3.21 g/t Au, 1,260 g/t Ag and 2.20% Cu (W489414); and 2.26 g/t Au, 166 g/t Ag and 11.40% Cu (W500642).

Prospect Ridge CEO Michael Iverson commented: “We suspected that this area would be highly prospective, with malachite and azurite stains visible from the air, the first time we flew there. This prospectivity has been confirmed with the return of numerous high-grade results over an ever-increasing size of area. We decided to include all the results from the first batch of samples sent to the laboratory. This area represents a high priority for the company, and future work will consist of mapping and prospecting and follow-up drilling in due course.”

Prospect Ridge president Yan Ducharme added: “We continue to be pleased with the results of the fieldwork that continues to return high-grade samples from an area that has grown in size to over 500 metres. To date, surface prospecting has been an effective tool to assess this area. Typically, the field team identifies mineralized blocks in the slope scree and follow the uphill trail to find the outcrop source. The receding glaciers have exposed many new veins, and the recent sampling highlights the excellent potential of these new areas.”

The Copper Ridge showing is in the southern part of the Knauss Creek property. To the north, there is an east-west-oriented cliff where malachite-azurite stains can be seen extending down slope for tens of metres. At an elevation of about 1,850 metres, the area extends down relatively gently toward the south, with outcrops surrounded by scree fields interrupted by steep cliffs that lead to the next gentler plateau. The samples were taken over an east-west strike length of more than 250 m, a north-south extent of about 270 metres and an elevation differentiation of 150 metres.

Two samples were taken up to a distance of almost 280 m west of the worked area and revealed 4.32 g/t Au, 247 g/t Ag and 1.40% Cu (W386306), and 0.45 g/t Au, 14.9 g/t Ag and 0.50% Cu (W386305), thus indicating the potential of extending this area to a distance up to 530 metres.

All samples were taken on outcrops. Outcrop samples are selective by nature and grades may not be representative of mineralized zones. True thickness or mineralization style and geological models cannot be determined with the information currently available.

