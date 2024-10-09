Protium Clean Energy stakes more ground at Firstbrook Hydrogen Project, Ontario

15 hours ago Staff Writer
Protium Clean Energy Corp. [CSE: GRUV; FSE: G071], a leading resource company focused on clean energy and sustainable resource development, reported the acquisition of an additional 24 single-cell mining claims, northern Ontario.

The claims are contiguous with the company’s, previously staked, 103-claim group announced October 9, 2024, and are 100% held by Protium Clean Energy. The acquisition brings the company’s holdings in Firstbrook Township to a total of over 2,600 hectares. Firstbrook Township hosts documented occurrences of copper, lead, cobalt, silver and kimberlite.

“We are excited to announce the first property addition resulting from our satellite survey. This achievement validates our strategy of utilizing the technology to identify and develop further targets,” said Marc Branson, CEO of Protium Clean Energy.

Protium Clean Energy is exploring and developing its 100%-owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties in Ontario, located in northern Canada, and identifying and pursuing further opportunities by region using various satellite surveys.


