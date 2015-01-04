Provenance Gold drills 13.04 g/t gold over 16.8 metres at Eldorado, Oregon

14 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Provenance Gold Corp. [PAU-CSE; PVGDF-OTCQB] reported that its ED-07 drill hole at its Eldorado project in Malheur County, eastern Oregon, has returned continuous mineralization over 114 metres of 3.1 g/t gold ending in mineralization. Provenance has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado property from Nevada Select Royalty Inc.

Drill hole ED-07 returned 114.3 metres of 3.10 g/t gold, including 33.5 metres of 7.63 g/t gold, including 16.8 metres of 13.04 g/t gold, including 3.0 metres of 39.987 g/t gold, including 27.4 metres of 2.057b g/t gold.

This hole, which is over 200 metres away from the company’s previously announced ED-04 drill hole, was drilled in proximity to historic hole R-01 but is a new drill hole designed to go further into the gold system. The hole terminated in mineralization due to water coming into the drill hole which will not be an issue with core drilling in the future and will allow for much deeper holes.

Project manager Steve Craig explained, “Hole ED-07 is a huge success and it is exceptional because of the fully mineralized length of 114 metres and its overall high gold values that were found.”

Rauno Perttu, CEO, stated, “This is exciting because our newly found high-grade mineralization in and below the historically projected gold volume suggests that our current and future drilling could increase this gold volume substantially.”

The company reports that ED-05 and ED-06 were both mineralized over significant lengths but did not reach the company’s threshold of material event as these are holes designed to help confirm the historical database. These are being further analyzed and will be reported in detail at the completion of the drill program.

Provenance Gold holds interests in three properties, two in Nevada and one in eastern Oregon, United States.


Share this article

More Stories

Erdene Resource drills 0.96 g/t gold over 10 metres at Bayan Khundii, Mongolia

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

13 hours ago Resource World

Aton Resources samples 36.2 g/t gold at Abu Marawat, Egypt

13 hours ago Staff Writer

York Harbour Metals discovers high-grade rare earths at Bottom Brook Project, Newfoundland

13 hours ago Staff Writer

NOA’s Second Hole at Rio Grande Intercepts 307 m of High-Grade Lithium Brine Over Two Aquifers, With Grades Up To 556 mg/l Li

15 hours ago Resource World

A Weekly Recap of All Things Resources to Friday, July 28th

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Erdene Resource drills 0.96 g/t gold over 10 metres at Bayan Khundii, Mongolia

12 hours ago Staff Writer

Nevada Sunrise Produces Lithium Carbonate in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

13 hours ago Resource World

Aton Resources samples 36.2 g/t gold at Abu Marawat, Egypt

13 hours ago Staff Writer

York Harbour Metals discovers high-grade rare earths at Bottom Brook Project, Newfoundland

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Provenance Gold drills 13.04 g/t gold over 16.8 metres at Eldorado, Oregon

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.