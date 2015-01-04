Provenance Gold drills 13.04 g/t gold over 16.8 metres at Eldorado, Oregon

Share this article

Provenance Gold Corp. [PAU-CSE; PVGDF-OTCQB] reported that its ED-07 drill hole at its Eldorado project in Malheur County, eastern Oregon, has returned continuous mineralization over 114 metres of 3.1 g/t gold ending in mineralization. Provenance has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado property from Nevada Select Royalty Inc.

Drill hole ED-07 returned 114.3 metres of 3.10 g/t gold, including 33.5 metres of 7.63 g/t gold, including 16.8 metres of 13.04 g/t gold, including 3.0 metres of 39.987 g/t gold, including 27.4 metres of 2.057b g/t gold.

This hole, which is over 200 metres away from the company’s previously announced ED-04 drill hole, was drilled in proximity to historic hole R-01 but is a new drill hole designed to go further into the gold system. The hole terminated in mineralization due to water coming into the drill hole which will not be an issue with core drilling in the future and will allow for much deeper holes.

Project manager Steve Craig explained, “Hole ED-07 is a huge success and it is exceptional because of the fully mineralized length of 114 metres and its overall high gold values that were found.”

Rauno Perttu, CEO, stated, “This is exciting because our newly found high-grade mineralization in and below the historically projected gold volume suggests that our current and future drilling could increase this gold volume substantially.”

The company reports that ED-05 and ED-06 were both mineralized over significant lengths but did not reach the company’s threshold of material event as these are holes designed to help confirm the historical database. These are being further analyzed and will be reported in detail at the completion of the drill program.

Provenance Gold holds interests in three properties, two in Nevada and one in eastern Oregon, United States.

