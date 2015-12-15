Provenance Gold drills 92.96 metres of 1.55 g/t gold at Eldorado Project, Oregon

Share this article

Provenance Gold Corp. [CSE: PAU; OTCQB: PVGDF] released strong results from its continuing drilling program at the Eldorado gold project in eastern Oregon.

Highlights: 1.55 g/t gold over 92.96 metres, including 2.39 g/t Au over 25.91 metres, and 0.60 g/t Au over 48.77 metres, including 11.61 g/t Au over 1.52 metres; extended mineralization northward, opening new growth potential for the high-grade zone. Results are pending for holes ED-27 through ED-31.

Drill hole ED-26 intersected wide, high-grade intervals of gold mineralization hosting in diorite, extending the known system northward and further linking mineralization to ED-21. These results reinforce the company’s evolving structural model, suggesting shallow-dipping sheets of mineralization, with good continuity between zones.

Importantly, the results demonstrate that the high-grade gold mineralization hosted in Zone 1 continues to push northward, opening new growth potential for the high-grade zone. The connection with ED-21 mineralization provides further evidence of a broad, cohesive system with substantial growth potential both to the north and to the east. Pending assays from ED-27 through ED-31 are expected to provide additional context on the geometry and scale of this expanding mineralized corridor.

Provenance’s chairman, Rauno Perttu, stated: “ED-26 is a significant hole. It not only delivered broad, consistent high-grade mineralization, but it also confirmed our geological interpretation that the gold system is dipping at a low angle and connecting across zones. The extension of mineralization north and its link with ED-21 underscores the scale and continuity we are uncovering. Each stepout continues to add significant mineralization and expand the footprint of this system, and, with several holes still pending, we believe we are only beginning to reveal the true potential of our Eldorado property.”

Provenance Gold is a precious metals exploration company with a focus on gold and silver mineralization within North America. The company currently holds interests in Nevada and eastern Oregon, United States.

