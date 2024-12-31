Pulsar Helium defines two helium targets at Tunu, Greenland

Share this article

Pulsar Helium Inc. [AIM, TSXV: PLSR; OTCQB: PSRHF] has received the interpretation of a passive seismic survey conducted at the Kap Tobin prospect within the Tunu helium project in Greenland. The data were collected in the summer of 2024 and interpretation received this month, showing two main low-velocity anomaly zones that fit surface observations of a hydrothermal zone and fault that is associated with gas emissions containing up to 0.8% helium between 50 metres and 200 metres vertical depth.

Key achievements: Successful survey – 150 passive seismic sensors deployed at an average interstation distance of 100 metres. Promising results — high-quality data received, reliable between 50 metres and 200 metres vertical depth.

Velocity anomalies – study reveals two low-velocity anomaly zones aligning with surface observations of a hydrothermal zone and a fault linked to gas emissions with up to 0.8 per cent helium.

Fractured reservoir – unexpectedly low velocities suggest the rock is more fractured than anticipated. This could aid helium exploration as fractures provide spaces for the gas to accumulate and become trapped underground.

Exploration targets – identified low-velocity zones offer clear targets for drilling exploratory wells for helium and potential associated geothermal energy production.

Thomas Abraham-James, president and CEO, commented: “The completion of this passive seismic survey at the Kap Tobin prospect in Greenland marks a significant milestone in our exploration efforts at the Tunu project. The identified low-velocity anomalies, coupled with our previous helium shows in the area, reinforce our confidence in the project’s potential not only for helium, but also geothermal energy. These results provide valuable insights into the subsurface structure and will guide our future exploration and development strategies.”

Strategic significance: Helium is on the European Union (EU) list of critical raw materials, and, while not an EU member, Greenland is a strategic partner to the critical raw materials initiative. Potential for a combined helium and geothermal energy operation has been identified and is being assessed for commercial production.

Geothermal energy could be utilized for the helium production facility and as an alternative power source for the nearby settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit (located 7.5 km north of Kap Tobin) which currently relies on diesel generators. Meanwhile produced helium could be exported to the EU.

The survey has revealed promising indications of potential helium-bearing reservoirs. The two identified main north-northeast-south-southwest low-velocity anomaly zones correlate with surface observations of hydrothermal activity and faulting. These features could potentially indicate pathways for helium migration and accumulation.

The Kap Tobin prospect located within the company’s Tunu project in Liverpool Land, eastern Greenland, and is 7.5 km south of the settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit.

Previous sampling of hot springs at Kap Tobin in 2022 revealed helium concentrations between 0.36% and 0.82%, determined using different methods in three independent laboratories. The remainder of the gas is mostly nitrogen, which is an inert gas that makes up the majority of Earth’s atmosphere. Additional geothermal studies by academic institutions suggest a reservoir temperature of at least 80 C, with some models indicating temperatures up to 110 C.

Pulsar will integrate these passive seismic results with existing geological and geochemical data to refine its exploration model and identify optimal locations for future drilling. Given the positive results to date, the company is assessing potential strategic partners to advance the Tunu project while it focuses on realizing the helium production potential at its Topaz project in Minnesota, United States.

The Tunu project comprises exclusive special mineral exploration licence 2021-45 (MEL-S 2021/45) and a non-exclusive mineral prospecting licence. In accordance with the application procedures and standard terms for mineral exploration and prospecting licences in Greenland, in November 2024 the company applied for an exclusive exploration licence on normal terms for part of the licence area that contains the Kap Tobin prospect.

The application is now showing approval status on the Greenland registry, and the company expects to receive formal confirmation shortly. This licence will replace MEL-S 2021/45, which was due to expire on December 31, 2024, and will have an initial term of five years, which is extendable, subject to meeting certain conditions, to a maximum term of 22 years.

Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, United States, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland.





