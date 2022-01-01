Puma drills 51.73 g/t gold over 1.85 metres at Williams Brook, New Brunswick

Share this article

Puma Exploration Inc. [PUMA-TSXV; PUXPF-OTCQB; A111EG-FSE] reported results from another 24 holes for 2,814 metres of its ongoing 10,000 metres 2022 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in northern New Brunswick.

Several new high-grade veins were intersected at shallow depth (from 0-50 metres), including 51.73 g/t gold over 1.85 metres and 10.70 gold over 2.00 metres in hole WB22-66 and 35.09 g/t gold over 1.45 metres in hole WB22-39. These two new mineralized intersections are located 500 metres apart along the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) that remains open in all directions.

Highlights include drill hole WB22-39 that returned 11.71 g/t gold over 2.50 metres (1.23 g/t Au over 24.70 m). WB22-57 returned 35.09 g/t gold over 1.45 metres (4.30 g/t Au over 12.30 m). WB22-58 returned 16.85 g/t gold over 1.20 metres (1.15 g/t Au over 23.00 m). WB22-60 returned 21.00 g/t gold over 0.60 metres (2.38 g/t Au over 6.20 m). WB22-66 returned 51.73 g/t gold over 1.85 metres (13.49 g/t Au over 7.15 m). WB22-66 returned 10.70 g/t gold over 2.00 metres (5.01 g/t Au over 4.40 m). Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths. True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

The high-grade gold discovery in hole WB22-66 is of particular interest. It was drilled in an area (gap) between the Lynx and the Pepitos Gold zones where the thickness of the overburden prevented stripping and trenching before drilling. More than 30 specks of visible gold (“VG”) were identified in hole WB-22-66 in an area that had not been sampled, indicating that the potential of the OGT, especially in this area, may be even higher than initially anticipated.

A total of 43 holes for 5,203 metres in the current 10,000 metres drilling program have been reported to date (including today results). An additional 31 holes are now being logged with 2,127 core samples in prep for analysis. Visible gold was identified in four (4) holes awaiting assaying. Drilling is ongoing, with a total of 8,800 metres completed to date. The Company expects to complete its 10,000 m program as planned this month. Pending assay results will be announced when received, and news flow is expected to be continuous over the summer.

“The results from our 10,000 metres 2022 drilling program provide us with phenomenal new information to build our understanding of this exciting and prolific new Maritimes’ Gold District on the western edge of the Bathurst Mining Camp.” said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO. “We’ve already launched our fully financed summer field exploration program to identify drilling targets for the fall program. Thanks to our loyal and supportive shareholders, we are fully funded, and we will continue to aggressively develop Williams Brook.”

“The ongoing 2022 drilling campaign, designed to confirm at shallow depth the alteration and mineralization found at surface by the aggressive grab sampling program initiated in 2019, has proven to be extremely successful. The OGT is now recognized and partly tested over 750 metres of strike length, and it is still open!” added Rejean Gosselin, Executive Chairman.

Since exploration work began at the Williams Brook Gold Project in 2019, more than 95 holes for 11,100 metres have been completed on 750 metres of the OGT. Several holes have returned significant gold intersections. These high-grade gold intercepts appear to be the surface expression of a large and pervasive supergene gold enrichment from a low sulphidation epithermal quartz sulphide system. The O’Neil Gold Trend is one of these multi-kilometric systems that are highly prospective for gold discoveries.





