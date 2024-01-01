Puma Exploration and Kinross drilling Williams Brook Project, New Brunswick

Share this article

Puma Exploration Inc. [TSXV: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF] has initiated a 3,500 metres drill program on its Lynx Gold Zone (LGZ), part of the Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. This initial 3,500 metres of drilling at the Lynx Gold Zone is part of the fully funded $2M exploration program and 5,000-metre drilling program devised in collaboration with Kinross Gold for 2025. The program is designed to follow up on drilling information and results gathered by Puma from 2021 to 2023 and is aimed at intersecting new gold mineralization, delineating lithological contacts and providing more insights on structural patterns. The current drilling plan covers an area of 700 metres by 480 metres by 225 metres.

Puma’s President and CEO, Marcel Robillard, commented, “We’re excited to see the drill turning again at the Lynx Gold Zone with our partner Kinross Gold. We anticipate that our 2025 drilling program will not only demonstrate the quality of the deposit at Lynx but also highlight the potential of the entire 40,000 ha project.”

Following the initial 3,500-metre program at Lynx, a subsequent 1,500-metre program will target the best prospects on the property, based on the results of the ongoing 2025 trenching, stripping, surface channel sampling and the current drilling program.

The Lynx Gold Zone (LGZ), discovered in 2020 by high-grade surface sampling, was subsequently confirmed to extend to depth by drilling. The high-grade gold mineralization at Lynx is characterized by finely disseminated gold in quartz (veins, veinlets, stockworks, breccias) affected by pervasive supergene alteration. With only 16,123 metres of drilling, the gold mineralized and alteration envelope at the Lynx Gold Zone currently measures 750 metres along strike, 100 metres in width, and 175 metres in depth.

Drilling Highlights at Lynx Gold Zone: In 2021, the inaugural 2,300 metres drilling program returned 5.55 g/t gold over 50.15 metres from surface, including two high-grade gold veins with 9.88 g/t gold over 8.60 metres and 46.94 g/t gold over 3.85 metres in hole WB21-02.

In 2022, a follow-up 10,348 metres drilling program confirmed near-surface gold zones (0-75 metres depth) 200 metres from the initial discovery. Highlights included 34.93 g/t gold over 3.00 metres within a wider zone assaying 6.47 g/t gold over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25; 22.28 g/t gold over 3.20 metres within a wider gold intercept of 3.97 g/t gold over 22.10 metres in hole WB22-36 and 51.73 g/t gold over 1.85 metres and 10.70 gold over 2.00 metres in hole WB22-66.

In 2023, 24 holes (3,475 metres) successfully extended the width and length of the high-grade gold shoots to 250 metres downhole depth and demonstrated the continuity of mineralization over long intervals.

The Williams Brook Project (40,225 ha), optioned to Kinross Gold Corp. [TSX: K; NYSE: KGC], comprises the Williams Brook, Jonpol and the Portage properties. To earn a 65% interest in the project, Kinross will finance a minimum of $16.75 M in exploration expenditures over the next five years (including a firm commitment of $2 M with at least 5,000 metres of drilling in the first 18 months (2025-2026).

Puma has accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings strategically located close to roads and infrastructure in Northern New Brunswick, including the Williams Brook Project and the new McKenzie Gold Project. Both are located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault (RBMF), a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region. Puma’s work to date has focused on the Williams Brook property, but prospecting and surface exploration work on its other properties have confirmed their potential for significant gold mineralization.

Puma Exploration is focused on identifying and developing a pipeline of precious metals projects in New Brunswick, near the Bathurst Mining Camp. Puma has a long history in Northern New Brunswick, having worked on regional projects for over 15 years.

Puma’s successful exploration methodology, which combines traditional prospecting methods with detailed trenching and cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, has been instrumental in facilitating an understanding of the region’s geology and associated mineralized systems.

Share this article