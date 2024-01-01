Puma Exploration extends Lion Gold Zone to 550 metres program at Williams Brook Project, New Brunswick

Share this article

Puma Exploration Inc. [TSXV: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF] reported that its summer exploration program at the Williams Brook Project, New Brunswick, has successfully confirmed and extended the Lion Gold Zone (LiGZ) to a 550-metres strike length with the sampling of 35.40 g/t gold, 26.00 g/t gold, 12.85 g/t gold, 8.97 g/t gold, 8.91 g/t gold, 6.35 g/t gold and 5.18 g/t gold in newly trenched quartz veins.

“These results highlight that the Lion Gold Zone has the potential to become another significant gold zone at Williams Brook. So far, sampling here has produced similar, if not better, results than what Lynx produced at the same preliminary stage back in 2020. With a newly defined and impressive 550-metre strike length and exciting gold grades, we are eager to continue advancing exploration at Lion to see what this area can hold,” noted Marcel Robillard, President and CEO.

Lion Gold Zone (LiGZ): Three hundred ten (311) samples from eleven trenches totalling more than 1,200 metres were collected at the LiGZ this past summer to follow up on high-grade samples discovered previously. Almost all samples showed anomalous gold content, with several returning more than 5 g/t gold.

This high-grade Lion Gold Zone is located along strike, 10 km NE of the Cougar Gold Zone along a major regional structure, the McCormack Brook Fault, a splay of the main Rocky Brook Millstream Fault (RBMF), a major control for gold mineralization in the region.

The LiGZ is part of a mineralized structure parallel to the Lynx Gold Zone to the SW and shares the same geological characteristics. Gold mineralization is found in brecciated quartz veins heavily altered by sericite and limonite and closely associated with altered mafic intrusive/dike at the contact between sediments and thick rhyolite units.

Panthera Gold Zone (PGZ): The 2024 summer exploration program also detailed the Panthera Gold Zone (PGZ). Twenty-three trenches totalling 1,256 metres were excavated to verify priority targets identified by existing showings, soil anomalies and geophysical data. The PGZ is 12 km from the Lynx Gold Zone along the same NE striking mineralized structure (Figure 1).

A total of 192 samples were collected with assay results from 1.00 g/t to 10.00 g/t gold confirming the potential of this zone. Notable highlights include 7.13 g/t gold, 5.05 g/t gold, 4.04 g/t gold, 1.82 g/t gold, 1.80 g/t gold, 1.61 g/t gold, 1.46 g/t gold, 1.35 g/t gold, 1.32 g/t gold, 1.30 g/t gold, 1.19 g/t gold, 1.03 g/t gold. The mineralization is characterized by quartz veins altered with sericite and limonite in a rhyolite unit containing small pyrite cubes.

Under the recently announced option agreement with Kinross Gold Corp. [TSX: K; NYSE: KGC], surface exploration work has already been launched and is ongoing at the Williams Brook, Portage and Jonpol properties. This includes an aerial drone magnetic survey and additional trenches to be completed as the weather permits. Details of a 2025 work program will be announced once defined by the joint technical teams.

Puma has accumulated an impressive portfolio of prospective gold landholdings strategically located close to roads and infrastructure in Northern New Brunswick – the Williams Brook Project and the new Mckenzie Gold Project. Both are located near the Rocky Brook Millstream Fault, a major regional structure formed during the Appalachian Orogeny and a significant control for gold deposition in the region.

Puma’s work to date has focused on the Williams Brook property, but prospecting and surface exploration work on its other properties have confirmed their potential for significant gold mineralization.

Puma Exploration has a successful history in northern New Brunswick, having worked on regional projects for over 20 years near the famous Bathurst Mining Camp. Our successful exploration methodology, which combines old prospecting methods with detailed trenching and up-to-date technology such as Artificial Intelligence, has been instrumental in facilitating an understanding of the region’s geology and associated mineralized systems. Armed with geophysical surveys, geochemical data and consultants’ expertise, Puma has developed a perfect low-cost exploration tool to discover gold at shallow c

is committed to its DEAR business model of Discovery, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

