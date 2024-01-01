Purepoint Uranium completes Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor initial drill program at Smart Lake JV, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. [TSXV: PTU; OTCQB: PTUUF] reported the completion of its initial drill program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. The first-pass program, which included 1,264 metres of diamond drilling across three holes, was conducted to test newly identified electromagnetic (EM) conductors along the Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor. The drill program provided a critical step in defining high-priority uranium exploration targets associated with the Groomes Lake conductive features.

The Smart Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corp. [TSXV: CCO; NYSE: CCJ] (73%) and Purepoint (27%) and is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine and 18 km west-northwest of Purepoint’s Hook Lake JV project.

Highlights: 1,264 metres of drilling completed in three holes across all three Groomes Lake EM conductors. Geological evidence suggests the Groomes Lake Corridor is a component of the regional-scale Beatty River Fault.

All three drill holes intersected graphitic shear zones and complex structural features. The central EM conductor hosts the strongest structural deformation, possibly representing a critical fluid pathway for uranium mobilization and precipitation.

The top priority Groomes Lake exploration target is the Central EM conductor where it intersects the unconformity.

“The drill program was designed to give us a first look into a geologically complex and previously untested portion of the Smart Lake JV project,” said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. “With last year’s ground EM survey results and our current drilling, we’ve made meaningful progress in understanding the project’s geologic setting as we continue to advance exploration.”

The 2025 Smart Lake JV uranium exploration program marked the first pass drill test of the Groomes Lake Corridor. Drill hole SMT25-13 intersected multiple graphitic shear zones and structural complexities, particularly along the central EM conductor, which appears to be the primary structural feature. Drill and geophysical results indicate the northern portion of the Smart Lake project contains a NE-trending structural zone that is different from the NNW-trending structures that were previously drill-tested to the south.

Following completion of the Groomes Lake drill program, the joint venture’s technical and management committees reviewed these initial results. Although uranium mineralization was not intersected in the three 2025 holes, the evidence of strong shear zone development along the Central EM conductor suggests it may have influenced the flow of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids. Testing of the Groomes Lake Central EM conductor at the unconformity is now considered a top priority exploration target at Smart Lake.

The joint venture is currently reviewing potential follow-up strategies, including additional ground fixed-loop EM surveying within the central portion of the project covering the NNW-trending airborne EM conductors. Potential follow-up drilling would include the Groomes Lake unconformity target, the new geophysical grid and select historic ground EM results.

Smart Lake is one of several high-priority projects Purepoint is advancing in the Athabasca Basin. The company’s 50/50 Joint Venture with IsoEnergy Ltd. [TSX: ISO; NYSE: ISOU] is currently preparing for a 5,400-metre drill program at the Dorado Project, located along the Larocque Trend and adjacent to the high-grade Hurricane Deposit. Through strategic partnerships and a disciplined exploration approach, Purepoint continues to position itself for discovery in one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts.

The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine site and 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake JV Project. The property spans 9,860 hectares within the Athabasca Basin, an area renowned for hosting the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.

Initial exploration at Smart Lake established the presence of graphitic shear zones, hydrothermal alteration, and anomalous radioactivity. The favourable geological indicators, combined with its strategic location and extensive geophysical data, position Smart Lake for uranium exploration success.

Purepoint Uranium Group has advanced projects within the Athabasca Basin. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corp., Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corp. [TSX: FOM; OTCQX: FMCXF] that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project.

