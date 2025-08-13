Purepoint Uranium expands flow-through private placement to $5,000,000

Share this article

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. [TSXV: PTU; OTCQB: PTUUF] reported that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement, previously announced on August 13, 2025, from $3,000,000 to $5,000,000 (the offering).

IsoEnergy Ltd. [TSX: ISO; NYSE American: ISOU], the company’s joint venture partner for the Dorado, Aurora and Celeste projects, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, has confirmed its intention to invest $1,000,000 in support of the company’s financing efforts.

The offering will comprise of a combination of the following: Saskatchewan flow-through units of the Company (each, a SFT Unit) at a price of $0.65 per SFT Unit with each SFT Unit consisting of one common share of the company to be issued on a flow-through basis (each a SFT Share) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a Warrant).

National flow-through units of the company (each, a NFT Unit) at a price of $0.59 per NFT Unit with each NFT Unit consisting of one common share of the company to be issued on a flow-through basis (each a NFT Share) and one Warrant; and traditional flow-through units of the company (each, a TFT Unit, together with the SFT Unit and the NFT, the Units) at a price of $0.59 per TFT Unit with each TFT Unit consisting of one common share of the company to be issued on a flow-through basis, together with the SFT Shares and the NFT Shares, (the FT Shares” and one Warrant.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for 24 months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds of the FT Shares sold under the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses related to the exploration program to be conducted on the company’s properties in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025. The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions.

Purepoint Uranium Group has a portfolio of advanced projects within the d Athabasca Basin. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corp.’s McIlvena Bay project.

Share this article