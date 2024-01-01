Purepoint Uranium identifies eight targets at Russell South, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. [TSXV: PTU; OTCQB: PTUUF] has identified eight high-priority exploration targets following the completion of two advanced airborne geophysical surveys at its 100%-owned Russell South project, located in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The new exploration targets have been refined to focus on conductive areas associated with potential hydrothermal alteration and favourable structures, bolstering the project’s potential for significant uranium discovery.

Scott Frostad, vice-president of exploration, noted: “The airborne geophysical results have refined our existing targets and highlighted new prospective areas, thereby enhancing the project’s potential for hosting uranium mineralization. Russell South is favourably situated along the Athabasca basin’s southeast edge, and we’ve scheduled an airborne triaxial magnetic survey this spring to better locate primary structures within our priority target areas for drill testing.”

Highlights: Comprehensive interpretation of two advanced airborne surveys: A VTEM (versatile time-domain electromagnetic) Plus survey by Geotech Ltd., providing detailed electromagnetic data; a MobileMT survey by Expert Geophysics Ltd., renowned for its deep penetration capabilities; identification of eight high-priority target areas centring on conductive zones, possibly indicative of clay or hydrothermal alteration, and strong cross-cutting structural features; refinement of the original Akal and Amber targets into four smaller, more focused target zones based on detailed data analysis; addition of two new exploration target areas resulting from the interpreted geophysical results.

The edge of the Athabasca sandstone formation lies along the southeast corner of the project, with magnetic lows in the northwest indicating prospective Wollaston group metasediments.

A high-resolution airborne magnetic survey is scheduled to commence in the late spring of 2025, enhancing the structural interpretation and further refining drill targets within the eight defined zones.

The Russell Lake project is located near the south-central edge of the Athabasca basin covering an area of 13,320 hectares.

Eight target areas have now been identified at the project. The target zones are coincident airborne gravity-low and magnetic-low responses, interpreted as favourable rock types and/or alteration zones, which are proximal to structurally complex areas. The western Treleaven target area hosts historic coincident geochemical anomalies possibly related to a dilational zone lying between the interpreted north-south faults.

The Russell Lake project is approximately 20 km east-northeast of the Key Lake mine that produced over 200 million pounds of uranium at a grade averaging 2.3% U 3 O 8 (triuranium octoxide) between 1983 and 1997. In addition, the project adjoins the Moore Lake project owned by Skyharbour Resources Ltd. with its high-grade Maverick zone and Rio Tinto’s Russell Lake project to the west and south.

Purepoint Uranium Group has a portfolio of advanced projects within the Athabasca basin. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corp., Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Additionally, the company holds a promising VHMS (volcanic-hosted massive sulphide) project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corp.’s McIlvena Bay project.

