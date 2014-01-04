Q-Gold Resources drills 14.8 g/t gold over 0.52 metres at Mine Centre, Ontario

Share this article

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. [QGR-TSXV; QGLDF-OTC; QX9G-FSE] released the final assay results of two samples from its fall 2022 exploration drilling program at Mine Centre, northwestern Ontario, which were sent for metallic screen analysis owing to the presence of visible gold. All samples were analyzed at the Thunder Bay ActLabs facility. The Mine Centre properties cover over 10,000 acres of contiguous mining claims, Crown leases and leasehold patents.

As previously announced, the 2022 drill program was an overall success, with five of the eight holes drilled intersecting their targeted vein systems. Two of the holes, Q22-14 and Q22-16, had visible gold present in samples. The selected samples, originally analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, were reassayed using a 500-gram metallic screen analysis. The attached table shows the results from each analysis.

The diamond drilling program consisted of eight holes (1,166 metres) targeting the two main veins at Foley (Bonanza and Jumbo) as well as a high-grade vein previously exposed by trenching to the northeast of Foley.

Drill hole Q22-14 returned 0.50 metres of 6.11 g/t gold (original), or 10.30 g/t gold (metallics). Q22-16 returned 0.52 metres of 6.66 g/t gold (original), or 14.80 g/t gold (metallics).

“We are even more excited and encouraged by these high-grade intersections around our project at Foley mine,” commented Dr. Andreas Rompel, CEO. “And we now have the proof that these veins are highly prolific and warrant further exploration along strike as well as down dip.”

Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley gold mine in Mine Centre, Ontario, and for silver at the Surupana property in the silver-rich Altiplano region of Peru.

