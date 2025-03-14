Q Precious and Battery Metals prepares for diamond drilling at La Corne South Project, Val d’Or, Quebec

Share this article

Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. [CSE: QMET; OTC Pink: BTKRF] reported that construction of access and drill pads has begun on the La Corne South Project located north of Val d’Or, Quebec. The company will construct 1.5 km of excavated access and four drill pads in preparation for diamond drilling. The drill pads will allow for drill testing of two priority geophysical targets as determined by the company’s exploration team.

First Class Diamond Drilling Inc. has been contracted to construct the new access and pads, and to undertake diamond drilling on the La Corne South project. First Class Drilling successfully completed the first three drill holes on the project in 2024, and QMET is delighted to have them continue with the 2025 drilling.

Diamond drilling of TDEM and magnetic anomalies in 2024 was successful at intercepting significant massive and disseminated sulphides containing copper, silver, zinc, and gold. This next phase of drilling on the La Corne South is designed to test similar geophysical anomalies approximately 2 km south of the 2024 drilling. A permit amendment has been approved to allow access to these new target areas. Drilling is scheduled to start next week.

The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals as well as Natural Hydrogen. Projects include the La Corne South VMS Project, McKenzie East Gold property, as well as the newly acquired Matane Hydrogen property in a strategic collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials.

