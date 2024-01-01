Q2 Metals Announces Final Assays from Winter Drill Program and Initiates on Exploration Target at Cisco Lithium Project

Share this article

Highlights:

Assay results of the remaining 10 drill holes from the 2025 Winter Program at the Cisco Lithium Project with strong analytical results are reported herein, including:

Southern Extension Testing

CS25-029: Eight (8) separate intervals, the widest being 26.5 m of 1.25% Li 2 O . CS25-031: Five (5) separate intervals, the widest being 33.9 m at 1.19% Li 2 O . CS25-033: Three (3) separate intervals, the widest being 27.3 m at 1.39% Li 2 O .



Infill and Eastern Boundary Testing

CS25-028: Eight (8) separate intervals, the widest being 49.4 m of 1.33% Li 2 O . CS25-030: Three (3) separate intervals, the widest being 52.7 m at 0.83% Li 2 O . CS25-036: Nine (9) separate intervals, the widest being 64.3 m at 1.34% Li 2 O .



BBA Engineering Ltd. has been engaged to generate an Exploration Target on the main mineralized area of the Cisco project under National Instrument 43-101 section 2.3(2)1.

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the remaining assay results from the Winter 2025 drill program (the “2025 Winter Program”) at the Company’s Cisco Lithium Project (the “Project” or the “Cisco Project”), located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

A total of 6,980 metres (“m”) was drilled over 14 drill holes during the 2025 Winter Program at the Cisco Project, with the analytical results reported herein representing 4,409 m of drilling over the latter 10 holes.

Complete highlighted intervals from drill holes CS25-028 to CS25-037 are represented in Figures 1 and 2 and summarized in Table 1.

Figure 1. Map of Drill Holes with Analytical Results at Cisco Property

“We are very pleased with the final results from these broad step-out holes, which have not only intercepted significant width and grade, but generated key information that will inform subsequent drill campaigns. Cisco continues to deliver and is taking shape as a globally significant discovery in one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions,” said Alicia Milne, Q2 Metals CEO and President. “We look forward to commencing work on an Exploration Target, which will provide early guidance as to Cisco’s potential scale, grade range and relative position among major hard rock lithium projects.”

“Q2 is shaping up to have a busy summer at Cisco. Crews are currently in the field mapping and sampling, and our first drill collar is expected next week,” said Neil McCallum, Q2 Metals Vice President of Exploration. “The information collected over several drill campaigns is being reviewed by consultants, BBA Engineering, who are developing an Exploration Target designed to quantify the potential of the main mineralized zone at Cisco. Additionally, three composite samples are undergoing testing by SGS to understand the potential for Heavy Liquid Separation processing capabilities.”

Hole CS25-028 tested the eastern portion of the main mineralized zone and provided additional information in that area. Combined with the other holes drilled to the east, the zone remains open in that direction as well.

Hole CS25-030 targeted the deeper portions of the northern extent of the main mineralized zone and has demonstrated that the zone is open in that direction.

Hole CS25-036 was paused prior to the start of this year’s goose-hunting season break and ended before the intended completion depth. Despite this, the objective of the hole was accomplished with several wide pegmatite intervals intercepted that will assist in resolving the geometry of the pegmatite as well as providing guidance on definition-scale drilling. Drilling on this hole will re-commence during the Summer 2025 drill campaign.

Drill holes CS25-029, 031 and 033 targeted the southern extension of the main mineralized zone. With the 200-metre spacing, and only a few holes per section line, wide (>100 metre) pegmatite intervals were not intercepted. While it is expected that the wide pegmatite intervals are present, additional testing work is required. It is noted that the pegmatite intervals are deeper in the drill holes at the south and further work will be carried out during the Summer 2025 exploration season to test the potential up-dip location of the pegmatite towards the west. In summary, the main zone remains open to the south.

Drill holes CS25-032, 034, 035 and 037 were drilled to define the subsurface expression of the prominent mineralized CO2 outcrop. Additional work is needed to follow up this area as several potential orientations have not yet been tested.

As demonstrated by the long section in Figure 2, the mineralization is open to the northeast and southwest. Additional drill testing to be conducted during the upcoming Summer 2025 drill program will be designed to expand upon the strike length of the mineralization and to continue with infill drilling.

Figure 2. Long Section of all drill holes of the main zone at Cisco

Table 1. Summary of Analytical Results of Drill Holes CS25-028 to CS25-037 at Cisco Project

All intervals of greater than 2 m of core-length and greater than 0.30% Li2O are included in Table 1. Internal dilution of non-pegmatite material was limited to intervals of less than 5 m. No specific grade cap or lower cut-offs were used during grade and width calculations. All intervals are reported as core widths and mineralized intervals in all the holes drilled thus far are not representative of the true width as the modelled pegmatite zones are being refined with every additional hole.

Drill Hole Collar Information

The summary of drill holes CS-25-028 to CS-25-037, including basic location and dip/azimuth, is detailed below (Table 2).

Table 2. Summary of Drill Hole Collar Information, Cisco Project (CS25-028 to 037)

Exploration Target Engagement

Q2 Metals has engaged BBA Engineering Ltd., a consultant independent of the Company, for the purposes of completing an Exploration Target (“ET”) for the Cisco Project. The ET will serve to set the expectation of the potential of the main mineralized zone at Cisco with the goal to provide a conceptual estimate of the potential quantity and grade of a mineral deposit, based on known and additional limited geological evidence. It is an early-stage assessment that will help to guide further exploration, but it is not a resource or reserve and should not be treated as such.

Ongoing Exploration Program

A detailed mapping and sampling campaign of the 41,253-hectare Cisco Project was initiated in May 2025 and is ongoing. To date, 348 rock samples have been collected from the Cisco Project and analytical results are expected in the coming weeks. Several pegmatite intrusions have been sampled and although no visible spodumene was encountered, the results are expected to guide additional follow up by focusing on areas with anomalous trace-element geochemistry such as rubidium, cesium or tantalum. The field work is expected to continue through the summer.

Figure 3. Geologist Mapping and Sampling on the Cisco Project During the Summer 2025 Exploration Program

Upcoming Events

Fastmarkets 17th Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

Q2 will be attending the Fastmarkets 17th Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 23-26, 2025. For more information, click here.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 (“QP”) has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and the Vice President Exploration for Q2.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols

All drilling was conducted using diamond drill rig with NQ sized core and all drill core samples are shipped to SGS Canada’s preparation facility in Val D’Or, Quebec, for standard sample preparation (code PRP92) which includes drying at 105°C, crushing to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 500 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps are then shipped by air to SGS Canada’s laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples are homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE_ICM91A50). The reported Li grade will be multiplied by the standard conversion factor of 2.153 which results in an equivalent Li 2 O grade. Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. The same side of the core was sampled to maintain representativeness.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the sampling program. Measures include the systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and reject-split duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision. The QP has verified the QA/QC results of the analytical work.

ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

The Cisco Project is comprised of 801 claims, totaling 41,253 hectares. The main mineralized zone is just 6.5 kilometres (“km”) from the Billy Diamond Highway which transects the Project. The Town of Matagami, and rail head of the Canadian National Railway, is approximately 150 km to the south.

The Cisco Project has district-scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and drill results that include:

120.3 metres at 1.72% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-010);

O (hole CS-24-010); 215.6 metres at 1.69% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-018);

O (hole CS-24-018); 347.1 metres at 1.35% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-021);

O (hole CS-24-021); 188.6 metres at 1.56% Li 2 O (hole CS-24-023); and

O (hole CS-24-023); and 179.6 metres at 1.66% Li20 (hole CS-25-027) with an additional 58.0 m at 1.75% Li2O; and 91.8 m at 1.81% Li2O.

The Cisco Project is situated along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, comprised of a volcanic package dominated by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, of the southern James Bay Lithium District.

1.) National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects NI_43101.pdf

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne

President & CEO

Alicia@Q2metals.com

Jason McBride

Investor Relations Manager

Jason@Q2metals.com

Chris Ackerman

Corporate Development

Chris@Q2metals.com

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

WWW.Q2Metals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company’s properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s proposed summer exploration and drill programs, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the preparation of an exploration target on the Cisco Project, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company’s current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company’s expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, reallocation of proposed use of funds, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

