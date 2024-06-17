Q2 Metals drilling Cisco lithium property, James Bay, Quebec

Share this article

Q2 Metals Corp. [TSXV-QTWO; OTCQB-QUEXF; FSE-458] reported the first core assay results from drill holes CS-24-007 to CS-24-010 from the Spring 2024 Drill Campaign at the Cisco lithium property located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

“These first four holes of our inaugural drill program at Cisco have exceeded our expectations with higher grades within some of the wider intervals such as Hole 10,” said Q2 Metals VP of Exploration, Neil McCallum. “We look forward to releasing more analytical results in the coming weeks as they become available.”

“Between closing our financing earlier this month and the work we’ve done in the field, 2024 has been an exceptional year for Q2 Metals so far,” said Q2 Metals President and CEO, Alicia Milne. “We have just begun our work at the Cisco Property, and having only completed 12 drill holes, these initial results are exceptionally promising.”

Highlights: Strong analytical results from the inaugural drilling campaign for Q2 Metals, including CS-24-010: Cumulatively 181.1 metres at 1.67% Li 2 O; widest interval of 120.3 m at 1.72% Li 2 O including 19.0 m at 2.06% Li 2 O.

CS-24-007: Cumulatively 94.6 m at 1.52% Li 2 O. Widest interval of 27.1 m at 1.96% Li 2 O including 11.1 m at 2.49% Li 2 O.

CS-24-008: Cumulatively 27.0 m at 1.63% Li 2 O. Widest interval of 19.3m at 1.75% Li 2 O including 6.2 m at 2.23% Li 2 O.

CS-24-009: Cumulatively 115.9 m at 1.48% Li 2 O. Widest interval of 82.1m at 1.43% Li 2 O including 15.7 mat 1.88% Li 2 O.

The analytical results reported here represent the first 1,017 metres of drilling over four holes of the 3,753 m that were drilled over 12 holes at the Cisco property. Initial visual results of those four holes were reported by the company on June 17, 2024.

The Spring 2024 drill campaign was designed to expand upon the 2023 drilling by the Property vendors. Hole CS-23-05 drilled by the property vendor ended in pegmatite and assays results confirmed a total of 115.4 m at 1.40% Li 2 O, cumulatively within five separate pegmatite intervals. Holes CS-24-009 and 010 were designed as 50 metres westward step-outs from Hole 5. Assay results from these two holes confirmed wide intervals of spodumene pegmatite, with the widest interval reaching 120.3 m at 1.72% Li 2 O, including 19.0 m at 2.06% Li 2 O in Hole 10.

Results from approximately 2,700 metre of drilling eight holes (CS-24-011 to CS-24-018) remain to be reported from the Spring 2024 Drill Campaign and will be released as soon as results are available. Drilling at the Cisco Property is ongoing and will continue into the fall of 2024.

The Cisco property is comprised of 222 mineral claims and is 11,374 hectares in size. It is located less than 10 km east of the Billy Diamond Highway, and is approximately 150 km north of Matagami, a small town that contains the closest rail link to much of James Bay. The property lies within the greater Nemaska Community lands of the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, that includes both its 100%-owned Mia Lithium property and the Cisco Lithium property.

The Cisco lithium property is located approximately 150 km north of Matagami, Quebec, and comprises 222 mineral claims and is 11,374 ha in size. The property has district-scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and a discovery drill result of 115.4 metres at 1.40% lithium oxide (hole CS-23-05), cumulatively in five separate pegmatites.

