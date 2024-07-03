Q2 Metals drills 215.6 metres of spodumene-pegmatite at Cisco Lithium Property, Quebec

Share this article

Q2 Metals Corp. [TSXV-QTWO; OTCQB-QUEXF; FSE-458] provide dan update from its 2024 exploration program at the Cisco Lithium Property located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Since the last update on July 3, 2024, four additional drill holes (CS24-015 to 018) have been completed for approximately 1,520.6 metres, targeting the extension of the CO1 outcrop area towards CO3 and beyond.

Highlights: Four additional drill holes for approximately 1,520.6 metres have been completed at the Cisco discovery area (CO1 Zone) and the CO3 Zone, located 750 metres south-west. Holes 17 and 18 are testing the CO4 and CO8 Zones, located south-east of the CO3 Zone.

Drill hole CS24-018 encountered 12 spodumene-pegmatite intervals for a total cumulative width of 363.4 metres, including one continuous interval of 215.6 metres, the longest interval announced by the company to date.

Drill hole CS24-015 encountered six individual spodumene pegmatite intervals, for a total cumulative width of 49.9 m.

Drill hole CS24-016 encountered three spodumene pegmatite intervals, for a total cumulative width of 23.7 m.

Drill hole CS24-017 encountered 22 spodumene pegmatite intervals for a total cumulative width of 195.9 metres.

Ground mapping and sampling has also confirmed the discovery of eight additional spodumene-mineralized outcrop zones at surface in the area of interest which measures 1.9 by 1.5 km.

Alicia Milne, Q2 Metals President and CEO stated, “Our inaugural drill program at the Cisco Property is going exceptionally well and we’re excited about the mineralized pegmatite we continue to intersect. With the continued support of our shareholders, we are well funded and are looking forward to reporting on our assay results when they are received.”

“The scale of the 215.6 metres of continuous pegmatite recovered in hole-18 has far exceeded our expectations and has confirmed our belief that the Cisco Property is potentially a world-class discovery,” said Neil McCallum, VP of Exploration. “We have really only just started, having drill tested about 10-percent of our total area of interest based on the surface work and we plan to continue to build scale by drilling in a systematic manner to understand the dimensions of what we have uncovered.”

A total strike length of 750 metres of spodumene-mineralized pegmatite has now been defined by drilling and remains open in all directions. Holes 17 and 18 were designed to test the CO4 and CO8 zones, which are south-east of the CO3 Zone. Hole-18 has defined the width of the mineralized spodumene-pegmatite to 600 metres.

Ground sampling and mapping conducted by field crews has also discovered eight new mineralized outcrops within the area of interest for a total of 23 total spodumene pegmatite zones now discovered on the Property. The area of interest has now been expanded to a 1.9 km by 1.5 km area.

The Spring 2024 drill campaign is now considered complete. The company commenced its 2024 drill program at the Cisco Property in late May, with the primary objective of confirming and expanding upon the mineralized zone where the property vendors worked in 2023 (the CO1 Zone). A total of 12 holes were drilled for 3,752.8 metres.

Analytical results for the drill holes completed will be released as soon as they are available.

The company recently completed a financing, raising a total of $6.88 million. The Summer-Fall Drill Campaign will focus on exploring the possibility of the connection of the wide, continuous pegmatite zones encountered in holes CS24-018 and CS24-010, located approximately 300 m apart; and continuing to drill the large (1.9 by 1.5 km) surface mineralized area in a systematic grid-like manner with wide (200 m spacing) hole spacing, with infill drilling in areas with better results.

The Cisco Property is comprised of 222 mineral claims and is 11,374 hectares in size. It is located less than 10 km east of the Billy Diamond Highway, and is approximately 150 km north of Matagami, a small town that contains the closest rail link to much of James Bay. The Property lies within the greater Nemaska Community lands of the Eeyou Istchee Territory, James Bay, Quebec.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, that includes both its 100%-owned Mia Lithium Property and the Cisco Lithium Property.

