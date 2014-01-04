QC Copper and Gold drills 0.79% copper over 9.0 metres at Opemiska, Quebec

Share this article

QC Copper and Gold Inc. [QCCU-TSXV; QCCUF-OTCQB] reported results from an additional 13 diamond drill holes with multiple wide stacked intersections of copper mineralization at its 100%-optioned Opemiska copper project, Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec. These results continue to emphasize the gold-rich nature of the veins in the southern part of the Springer conceptual pit and highlight high copper grades on Perry and the open pit resource potential of the Eastern Veins.

South Springer Pit Area: OPM-23-253 returned 0.79% copper and 0.50 g/t gold over 9.0 metres from 40.5 metres, and 0.36% copper and 0.25 g/t gold over 100.5 metres from 64.5 metres.

OPM-23-255 returned 0.44% copper and 0.30 g/t gold over 55.5 metres from 78 metres. OPM-23-250 returned 0.37% copper and 0.22 g/t gold over 73.5 metres from 108 metres. OPM-23-248 returned 2.95 g/t gold over 2.8 metres from 15 metres, and 1.49% copper and 1.11 g/t gold over 4.8 metres from 63 metres.

Perry Mine Area: OPM-23-245 returned 1.68% copper over 4.5 metres from 154.5 metres, followed by 0.95% copper and 0.22 g/t gold over 9.0 metres from 174 metres.

East Veins: OPM-23-252 returned 6.36% copper and 0.14 g/t gold over 2.9 metres from 114 metres, followed by 0.33% copper over 10.5 metres from 162m OPM-23-247 0.39 per cent copper over 6.0m from 69m, followed by 0.34 % copper over 4.0 metres from 124.5 metres, followed by 0.26% copper over 22.5 metres from 142.5 metres.

“These results continue to provide encouragement that the revised mineral resources estimate (MRE) that is currently being prepared will improve over the 2021 MRE which generated a resource of 81.7 million tonnes at a grade of 0.65% copper and 0.31 g/t gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and an additional 21.4 million tonnes at 0.51% copper and 0.30 g/t gold. The revised MRE on Opemiska will include an additional 175 diamond drillholes bringing the total drilling to 66,341 metres in 280 diamond drill holes,” said Charles Beaudry, Director, Vice President of Exploration for QC Copper and Qualified Person.

Southern Springer Pit Area (near Gwillim Fault): Assay results for the southern limit of the Springer pit continue to surprise with higher gold grades near the Gwillim Fault. The holes were collared to intersect Veins #4 and #5 and hole 248 intersected 2.95 g/t gold over 2.8 metres followed by a second interval spanning 4.8 metres which assayed 1.1 g/t gold and 1.5% copper. Hole 253 returned two significant mineralized intervals with the first grading 0.79% copper and 0.50 g/t gold over 9.0 metres starting at 40.5 metres, followed immediately by 0.36% copper and 0.25 g/t gold over 100.5 metres starting at 64.5 metres.

In addition, hole 250 and 255 returned 73.5 metres with 0.37% copper and 0.22 g/t gold and 55.5 metres with 0.44% copper and 0.30 g/t gold, respectively.

Perry Mine Area: Results for the Perry Mine area confirmed that the mine operators overlooked some high-grade copper veins. Hole 245 intersected 1.68% copper over 4.5 metres from 154.5 metres, immediately followed by 0.95% copper and 0.22 g/t gold over 9.0 metres from 174 metres.

Eastern Veins: The Eastern Veins were drilled for a potential satellite pit and results are confirming expectations. Hole 247 returned three mineralized intervals with the first one returning 0.39% copper over 6.0 metres followed by 0.34% copper over 4.0 metres followed by 0.26% copper over 22.5 metres. Hole 252 intersected a very high copper grade of 6.36% copper and 0.14 g/t gold over 2.9 metres followed by 0.33% copper over 10.5 metres.





