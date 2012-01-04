QC Copper drills 0.62% copper over 54 metres at Opemiska, Quebec

Share this article

QC Copper and Gold Inc. [QCCU-TSXV; QCCUF-OTCQB] reported new assay results from its current drill program on the 100%-optioned Opemiska copper-gold property near Chapais and 500 km north of Montreal, Quebec.

Highlights of gap zone results include drill hole OPM-22-209 that returned 0.38% copper and 0.38 g/t gold over 39.5 metres (from 86.5m to 126m) and 0.75% copper and 1.34 g/t gold over 13.6 metres (from 198m to 211.6m).

OPM-22-211 returned 0.42% copper and 0.18 g/t gold over 28.5 metres (from 51m to 79.5m) and 0.62% copper and 0.23 g/t gold over 54.0 metres (from 234m to 238m).

OPM-22-214 returned 0.36% copper and 0.23 g/t gold over 42.8 metres (from 35.2m to 78m) and 1.49% copper and 1.29 g/t gold over 3.5 metres (from 120m to 123.5m).

Holes 209, 211 and 214 were drilled in the gap zone between Vein #1 and Vein #3 and include Vein #2. These holes intersected wide zones of copper/gold mineralization that are present as stacked zones and each hole successfully traversed open stopes and therefore do not include the high-grade mined-out vein material but only their lower-grade envelopes.

Other unnamed veins, too narrow for underground mining, were also encountered. As a result, much of the material reported here was not included in Opemiska’s 2021 mineral resource estimate (MRE). The gap zone is in the starter pit area that demonstrated higher grades and lessor strip ratio in the MRE.

QC Copper will be switching its assay reporting format from copper equivalent grades individual metal concentrations. The company believes this format more accurately reflects the true metal content as it avoids variable and subjective inputs like the price of metal and foreign exchange calculations.

