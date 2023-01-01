QcX Gold discovers pegmatite at Golden Giant, Quebec

Share this article

QcX Gold Corp. [TSXV-QCX] reported high-resolution lidar and orthophotography data from its contractor ALS Goldspot Discoveries Ltd. The survey was flown in September during the previously announced lithium focused field campaign across the Golden Giant Project, in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

In addition, pegmatite was found on the Golden Giant West block. All pegmatite samples returned anomalous values for important indicator elements Be, Cs, Nb, Rb and Ta, highlighting the potential for LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) type pegmatites in the area.

QcX is surrounded by major lithium developers and explorers in James Bay, including Allkem, Patriot Battery Metals, Brunswick Exploration, and LiFT Power. The easternmost block of Golden Giant, Kali East, is located directly adjacent to the Billy Diamond Highway, making for easy access and low-cost exploration.

Aaron Stone, Vice President Exploration for QcX, stated, “Although no spodumene was observed in the field, finding pegmatite outcropping is an important first step. Furthermore, the fact that all pegmatite samples submitted returned anomalous values for important pathfinder elements beryllium, caesium, niobium, rubidium and tantalum are a strong indication that LCT pegmatites may be present on Golden Giant. We will use the geochemistry results to determine the level of fractionation in these pegmatites to hopefully be able to point us in the right direction to where further dikes may exist on the property.”

Pegmatite discovered on the Golden Giant West block importantly had similar mineralogy to known lithium-bearing pegmatites in the James Bay area, with significant amounts of garnet, black tourmaline, and micas (both muscovite and biotite) being observed. Furthermore, a highly altered and weathered pegmatite was observed on the Kali East block, although it did not return any results of significance. However, given the proximity to Allkem’s James Bay deposit, it is still a significant find and warrants follow-up exploration efforts.

The Golden Giant project comprises three packages of claims, Golden Giant East, Golden Giant West and the Kali East block, covering 18,992 hectares and is contiguous to Azimut Exploration Inc.’s Patwon project.

Golden Giant sampling assays: M094664 returned 4.9 ppm Be, 6.6 ppm Cs, 7 ppm Li, 48.8 ppm Nb; 361 ppm Rb and 16.5 ppm Ta. M094665 returned 2.9 ppm Be, 104.5 ppm Cs, 6 ppm Li, 28. Ppm Nb, 936 ppm Rb and 12.05 ppm Ta. Refer to original press release for complete assays.

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS-style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Quebec. The Golden Giant Project is only 2.9 km from Azimut Exploration’s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Limited’s Fenelon/Martiniere property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

