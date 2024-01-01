QIMC and DiagnaMed Strengthen Strategic Partnership; John Karagiannidis Joins as President, CEO, and Director of DiagnaMed

Share this article

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) (“QIMC”) is pleased to announce the strengthening of its strategic partnership with DiagnaMed Holding Corp. (CSE: DMED) (“DiagnaMed” or “DMED”) highlighted by the appointment of John Karagiannidis as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of DiagnaMed. Mr. Karagiannidis will also maintain his role as President & CEO of QIMC, significantly enhancing collaborative alignment across both companies.

Fabio Chianelli, former Chairman and CEO of DiagnaMed, steps down from his executive roles but continues on DMED’s Board of Directors.

Fabio Chianelli commented, “John Karagiannidis’s appointment solidifies the strategic integration between QIMC and DiagnaMed. His extensive track record and proven leadership in natural hydrogen exploration, commercialization strategies, and project execution will significantly leverage combined strengths and accelerate our joint objectives.”

The Ontario government has recently announced a significant expansion of its hydrogen energy initiatives, focused on delivering affordable, secure, and clean energy solutions to power new housing developments and drive sustainable economic growth. Hydrogen has been identified as a critical component of Ontario’s integrated energy strategy, with an additional $30 million allocated through the Hydrogen Innovation Fund to support grid integration and sector-specific hydrogen applications. This strategic direction aligns with industry forecasts projecting a robust hydrogen economy capable of creating up to 135,000 Canadian jobs. Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC), in collaboration with DiagnaMed Holding Corp. (DMED), will leverage on their combined proprietary technological capabilities and strategic partnership to become key contributors in Ontario’s accelerating clean natural hydrogen sector, thus supporting the province’s energy security and long-term sustainability objectives.

DiagnaMed recently advanced its proprietary hydrogen extraction technology. This technology will be instrumental in the exploration and development projects now underway across Ontario, Nova Scotia, and targeted expansion areas within the United States.

Strategic Highlights:

Advanced Technology: DMED’s proprietary hydrogen extraction technology critically augments exploration efficiencies and supports broader commercial viability.

Ontario Asset Development: DiagnaMed’s recent acquisitions of strategic natural hydrogen claims in Ontario’s Temiscamingue district complement QIMC’s established exploration portfolio.

Integrated Exploration Approach: DiagnaMed, QIMC, and Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) to initiate comprehensive soil sampling programs, closely coordinating with the Temiscamingue First Nations to ensure inclusive, sustainable economic and environmental practices.

John Karagiannidis stated: “I am enthusiastic about the broader potential our enhanced partnership represents. DiagnaMed’s advanced hydrogen extraction technology positions us uniquely to swiftly capitalize on emerging natural hydrogen opportunities, maximizing shareholder value and making a substantial contribution to the clean energy transition in Quebec, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and the United States.”

QIMC is steadfastly driving innovation in natural hydrogen exploration, reinforcing economic development and energy sustainability regionally and internationally.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (DMED)

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies designed to support the rapidly growing natural hydrogen industry. Focused on commercial scalability, DiagnaMed aims to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions critical for global energy security and decarbonization

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada’s abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Québec, and Nova Scotia, QIMC specializes in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com.

