QIMC Announces Major Natural Hydrogen Discovery in Nova Scotia with Multiple High-Grade Soil Gas Samples, Including Record 5,558 ppm

Share this article

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) (“QIMC” or the “Company”) is pleased to report major results from its latest geochemical soil gas survey for its 1st reported zone in Nova Scota, the West Advocate area of Cumberland Township. The program identified multiple high-concentration hydrogen anomalies, with over 65 soil gas samples exceeding 500 parts per million (ppm). Among these, 21 samples returned values above 1,000 ppm, highlighted by results of 2,047 ppm, 2,458 ppm, 2,885 ppm, and capped by the highest hydrogen soil gas concentration ever recorded by QIMC — 5,558 ppm.

“These multiple hydrogen soil gas results exceeding 1,000 ppm — including numerous samples above 2,000 ppm — represent a breakthrough for QIMC and the Canadian natural hydrogen sector,” said John Karagiannidis, President of QIMC. “They validate our exploration model, confirm the region’s natural hydrogen assets, and highlight the world-class expertise of our team.”

Prof. Marc Richer-LaFlèche of INRS, who supervised the geochemical survey, added: “These concentrations are considered by the INRS team to be exceptionally high and currently unequalled in soils in Eastern Canada.”

The discovery was made in proximity to the Cobequid Fault Zone, a major crustal-scale structure in the Canadian Maritimes that delineates the boundary between the Meguma terrane to the south and the Avalon terrane to the north. This fault system has undergone multiple episodes of reactivation throughout the Paleozoic and Mesozoic, reflecting a long and complex tectonothermal evolution. It is interpreted as an ancient rift zone, associated with episodes of volcanism and the emplacement of gabbroic and related mafic intrusions, which mark an early stage in the structural and magmatic development of this region. These characteristics make the Cobequid Fault Zone a highly prospective environment for natural hydrogen generation and migration.

Survey Highlights

Highest value: 5,558 ppm H₂

5,558 ppm H₂ Geochemical survey conducted along Reid Family Forest Road and Eatonville Forest Road, covering more than 4 km each.

189 soil gas samples collected and analyzed in an INRS mobile laboratory.

Samples were taken at 100m intervals using gas probes, an electric pump and one-liter gas sampling bags

Stations showing concentrations of more than 1000 ppm were densified at 50m in order to better characterize the anomalous sectors

A specific electrochemical detection system was used for the determination of H2

This system has been calibrated using certified gas standards of 200, 500, 1000 and 20 000 ppm (H2)

Hydrogen concentrations ranged from 0 ppm to 5,558 ppm. 44 samples (23%) between 500-999 ppm 11 samples (5.8%) between 1000-1499 ppm 6 samples (3.2%) between 1500-1999 ppm 3 samples between 2000-3000 ppm 1 sample at 5,558 ppm



Following these results, QIMC has expanded its claim package in the West Advocate area to secure additional ground. The highest concentrations are observed in a spatial domain north of the Cobequid Fault and south of the Spicers Cove Fault. The rocks that make up the sedimentary rock cover are part of the Horton Gp (Carboniferous). The latter cover an older igneous basement made up of granitoids, gabbro and sedimentary rocks.

Corporate Update

QIMC is pleased to announce the following leadership update:

Fabrice Consalvo has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Consalvo is an accomplished energy executive with more than 30 years of experience spanning investment, corporate finance, business development, and operational performance. He has held senior leadership roles at Areva, Accenture, and Investissement Québec, and is currently the founder of Gamanergie Consulting, advising international companies on building efficient and profitable energy ecosystems.

has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Consalvo is an accomplished energy executive with more than 30 years of experience spanning investment, corporate finance, business development, and operational performance. He has held senior leadership roles at Areva, Accenture, and Investissement Québec, and is currently the founder of Gamanergie Consulting, advising international companies on building efficient and profitable energy ecosystems. The Company has granted 1.7 million stock options at an exercise price of $0.25 per share.

Acknowledgements

QIMC wishes to sincerely thank the Advocate community for their support, as well as the Nova Scotia Mineral Management team.

“With this discovery, QIMC is positioned at the forefront of natural hydrogen exploration in North America,” added John Karagiannidis. “We see this as a transformative opportunity for our shareholders and for Nova Scotia, as we advance exploration and help unlock the clean energy potential of natural hydrogen.”

About Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche, P.Geo.

Pr. Richer-Laflèche, a qualified expert in hydrogen exploration, has reviewed, read and approved the technical content presented in this press release. Pr. Richer-Laflèche confirms that the methodologies employed, data presented, and interpretations made conform to current industry practices and standards relating to hydrogen exploration.

About QIMC

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America’s abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials’ actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions in Canada and abroad; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the natural resources sector, in particular as regards the regulation of white (natural) hydrogen exploration, development and exploitation; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; natural resources industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Cautionary Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as no assurance can be provided regarding future outcomes.

Share this article