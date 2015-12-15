QIMC Completes Expanded 63.7 km Seismic Program Targeting Hydrogen, Helium and Natural Gas Hot Zones in Nova Scotia

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Program expanded from 50 km to cover newly identified clean natural hydrogen, helium and natural gas targets; seismic processing underway at Earth Signal Processing; Quebec seismic program next

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) (“QIMC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its expanded 63.7 line-kilometre 2D seismic acquisition program conducted by Echo Seismic Ltd. across the Apple River – Advocate – Bennett Hill – Port Greville multi-gas district of Cumberland County, Nova Scotia.

The program was originally planned at 50 line-kilometres and was expanded to 63.7 km after the Company’s ongoing exploration work identified new hot zones and targets for clean natural hydrogen, helium and natural gas across the district. The additional 13.7 km of seismic coverage was designed to tie these new zones into the regional structural picture and to further define targets along the full Apple River – Advocate – Bennett Hill – Port Greville trend.

Field acquisition is now complete, and the full seismic dataset has been delivered to Earth Signal Processing Ltd. (“ESP”) of Calgary, where processing is already underway. The seismic data are being processed together with the Company’s entire multi-layer dataset, and that work is ongoing: as each new layer comes in, the hot zones and targets across the district continue to expand.

With the seismic acquisition complete, QIMC now holds what the Company believes is the most complete exploration dataset for natural hydrogen in Canada. Across the Nova Scotia district, the Company has assembled more than 10,000 soil-gas samples, over 3,500 metres of drill core, gravity data, airborne and ground magnetics, radon-thoron surveys, and now 63.7 km of 2D seismic. Free gas observed in drill hole DDH-26-05 ties directly into the Bennett Hill seismic line, providing a direct link between gas observed in the subsurface and the structures imaged by the new data.

Program Highlights

63.7 km of 2D seismic acquired across the Apple River – Advocate – Bennett Hill – Port Greville multi-gas district, Cumberland County, Nova Scotia

Program expanded from 50 km following the identification of additional clean natural hydrogen, helium and natural gas hot zones

Canada’s most complete natural hydrogen exploration dataset: 10,000+ soil-gas samples, 3,500+ m of drill core, gravity, magnetics, radon-thoron, and 63.7 km of seismic

Free gas observed in DDH-26-05 ties directly into the Bennett Hill seismic line

The entire dataset is currently being processed by Earth Signal Processing Ltd., with hot zones and targets continuing to expand as new layers are integrated

Quebec seismic program is next

John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of QIMC, commented: “Completing 63.7 kilometres of seismic across the Apple River – Advocate – Bennett Hill – Port Greville district is another significant milestone for QIMC and for Cumberland County. We expanded this program from 50 kilometres because the ground kept telling us to – every new hot zone we identified for clean natural hydrogen, helium and natural gas deserved coverage, and we now have the line data to tie them together. Combined with more than 10,000 soil-gas samples, 3,500+ metres of core, gravity, magnetics and radon-thoron data, and the free gas we observed in DDH-26-05 right on the Bennett Hill line, QIMC now holds the most complete natural hydrogen dataset in Canada. All of these data are now being processed by ESP, and every layer we add keeps expanding the hot zones and the targets. This district keeps getting bigger.”

“None of this happens without people. I want to sincerely thank the communities of Apple River, Advocate, Port Greville and the surrounding area, the Municipality of Cumberland County, the Province of Nova Scotia, and our surface landowner partners. Their support and hospitality made this program possible, and we are committed to continuing to work with them as the project advances towards our pilot production pathway.”

“With the Nova Scotia 2D seismic acquisition complete, the Echo Seismic crews turn next to Quebec and then to Ontario, where we will apply the same approach to our hydrogen and helium targets.”

Next Steps

Earth Signal Processing to complete processing of the 63.7 km 2D seismic dataset together with the Company’s full multi-layer dataset

Hot zones and targets across the district to be updated as processing advances and new layers are integrated

Mobilization of the seismic crew and equipment to the Company’s Quebec properties

Continued testing at DDH-26-05

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Minnesota, leveraging its proprietary R2G2™ framework.

QIMC is committed to responsible exploration, technical innovation and sustainable development, with the objective of supporting clean energy and decarbonization initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the processing and interpretation of seismic and other exploration data; the expansion of hot zones and targets; the timing and scope of the Company’s planned seismic programs in Quebec and Ontario; continued DDH-26-05 testing; the pilot production pathway; and the potential for hydrogen, helium and natural gas at the Company’s properties. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration results, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, weather and field conditions, and the other risks described in the Company’s public filings on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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