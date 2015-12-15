QIMC Confirms Completion of Extensive Hydrogen Soil Sampling in Ontario’s Temiscamingue Graben

Share this article

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) (“QIMC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its large-scale soil-gas sampling program on the Ontario side of the Témiscamingue Graben, conducted in collaboration with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS). More than 500 soil-gas samples were collected across the property, with the comprehensive dataset now under analysis.

“The scale of the QIMC hydrogen soil sampling campaign, together with partner DiagnaMed Holdings Corp’s (DMED) soil sampling campaign in the region, underscores the Témiscamingue Graben as an anchor to a district-scale hydrogen corridor spanning Quebec and Ontario. Together with our partners, we are advancing one of the most comprehensive natural hydrogen development initiatives in North America,” stated John Karagiannidis, CEO.

Unlocking Ontario’s Hydrogen Potential

The Témiscamingue Graben initiative reinforces the promise of natural hydrogen as a scalable, low-carbon energy resource with strong regional and global relevance. By extending its exploration efforts from Quebec and Nova Scotia into Ontario, QIMC is further positioning itself as a leader in the clean natural hydrogen sector. This program not only advances the Company’s commitment to responsible energy development, but also lays the groundwork for potential integration with future value-added opportunities such as clean ammonia production.

Community Partnerships

QIMC acknowledges the invaluable collaboration of the Témiscamingue First Nations and the continued support of Northern Ontario communities. Their engagement is essential to QIMC’s vision of advancing exploration in a manner that is both responsible and inclusive. By working together, the Company seeks to ensure that regional hydrogen development generates shared economic opportunities while respecting cultural values and environmental stewardship.

About QIMC

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America’s abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

John Karagiannidis

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

