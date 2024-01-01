QIMC Provides St-Bruno-de-Guigues Natural Clean Hydrogen Project Update and Announces Strategic Work Program with QMET for the Matane Natural Hydrogen Project

Share this article

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) (“QIMC”) and Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (“QMET”) are pleased to announce a strategic work program to explore and develop the Matane Natural Hydrogen Project, located in the Appalachian region of Québec. This initiative leverages QIMC’s cutting-edge expertise in hydrogen exploration and geological resource characterization to unlock the project’s full natural clean hydrogen potential.

St-Bruno-de-Guigues Natural Clean Hydrogen

“As we advance our flagship St-Bruno-de-Guigues Natural Hydrogen Project, where we have already recorded hydrogen concentrations exceeding 7,000 ppm at shallow depths of 50 meters, we are now implementing deeper precision drilling to evaluate the extent and continuity of this hydrogen-rich system. This marks the first time we have encountered these specific lithologies, particularly potassic-bearing units, which play a key role in the radiolytic formation of natural clean hydrogen at depth.

A significant lithological shift has been identified within the Cobalt Group, distinct from previous drilling zones located within the Lorrain Formation. Our ongoing analyses aims to determine whether hydrogen concentrations in these newly encountered units exhibit variations compared to those found in prior formations. The discovery of potassic arkosic sandstone and the Coleman Conglomerate from the Cobalt Group allows us to analyze the permeability and porosity of these rocks. This, in turn, enables us to corroborate their barrier-like characteristics, supporting our model that these formations serve as excellent permeable seals, potentially playing a critical role in the containment and migration of hydrogen,” stated John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC.

“Furthermore, in parallel, we are deploying advanced 800m tomographic geophysics over a critical zone adjacent to a multi-kilometer identifiable fault system, which aligns directly with the outlet of the Rivière Blanche on the northern side of Lake Témiscamingue. Additionally, we have identified a sudden and rapid thickening of the overburden, which could indicate the presence of a previously unrecognized fault structure, further enhancing the area’s prospectivity.

Our success in St-Bruno-de-Guigues is setting a benchmark for hydrogen exploration, not only within this region but also as we expand our efforts into Matane and beyond. By executing a systematic, scientifically driven exploration strategy, we are positioning Québec as a global leader in natural hydrogen discovery and development.”

Matane Natural Hydrogen Project: A Promising Geological Opportunity

The Matane Project is situated in a tectonic transition zone between Cambro-Ordovician rocks (Taconic orogeny) and Siluro-Devonian formations (Acadian orogeny). This geological environment is highly favorable for the formation and accumulation of natural clean hydrogen, due to the presence of:

Basaltic source rocks rich in magnetite (Schickshock Group),

(Schickshock Group), Ordovician peridotites from the Ruisseau-Isabelle mélange ,

, Arkosic sedimentary rocks rich in potassium, which have the potential to generate hydrogen and helium through radiolytic reactions driven by potassium decay.

These key geological units are intersected by major fault structures, including the Schickshock-South Fault, which may play a crucial role in the migration and entrapment of natural clean hydrogen.

Project Location and Accessibility

The property extends over 26 km, following a structural corridor highly conducive to deep groundwater circulation and water-rock reactions essential for hydrogen generation.

The project benefits from excellent logistical access, with direct road connections via Route 195, ensuring efficient mobilization of exploration teams and equipment.

Work Program and QIMC’s Expertise

The Matane Project work program is based on a scientific and technologically advanced approach, integrating QIMC’s industry-leading exploration methodologies. The key initiatives include:

Cutting-Edge Soil Sampling Program – Harnessing QIMC’s industry-leading methodologies and exploration expertise, honed through groundbreaking discoveries in St-Bruno-de-Guigues, to identify and validate high-potential hydrogen-bearing zones.

High-Precision Geophysical Surveys – Deploying state-of-the-art magnetic and gravity surveys to map ultramafic rock formations rich in olivine and magnetite, enhancing target identification and exploration efficiency.

Hydrogeological and Geochemical Studies – Evaluating the role of deep-seated groundwater circulation in hydrogen formation and accumulation.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainable Development

This program between QMIC and QMET reflects a shared commitment to positioning Québec as a leader in clean natural hydrogen exploration-a clean and renewable energy resource. The project aligns with a sustainable development strategy, leveraging Québec’s unique geological advantages while ensuring a minimal environmental footprint.

“The Matane Project presents a unique opportunity to apply our expertise to a highly promising geological setting,” said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. “Our scientific approach and use of advanced geophysical technologies will allow us to efficiently explore the natural hydrogen potential of this region.”

Richard Penn, President of QMET, added: “Our collaboration with QIMC is focused on implementing cutting-edge exploration methodologies to maximize discovery and evaluation of natural clean hydrogen resources in this strategic region.”

This program between QMIC and QMET reinforces both companies’ commitment to exploring and developing strategic natural clean resources, paving the way for a new era in the natural clean hydrogen industry in Québec and North America.

Q PRECIOUS & BATTERY METALS CORP. (QMET)

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP. (QIMC)

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on critical minerals and energy transition resources. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, QMET is pioneering efforts to explore and develop natural hydrogen and other strategic resources in Quebec and beyond.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada’s abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials’ actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Cautionary Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, as no assurance can be provided regarding future outcomes.

