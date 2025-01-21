QIMC Reports Significant Concentrations Exceeding 13,000 ppm (1.3%) Hydrogen at St-Bruno-de-Guigues; Expands Strategic Land Portfolio into Ontario

Share this article

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) (QIMC) is proud to report significant hydrogen measurements from its St-Bruno-de-Guigues property in Temiscamingue, Quebec, marking an important milestone for the natural hydrogen industry. Recent testing from monitoring and measuring hole #8 has returned hydrogen (H₂) concentrations of 13,102 ppm (1.31%) and 12,873 ppm (1.29%) at a shallow 75 meters depth, comprising 69 meters of quaternary deposits overburden dominated by glaciolacustrine sediments (clays and silts). The last 6 meters intersect sandstones of the Lorain formation of the Cobalt Group. These results, achieved at sub-zero temperatures, represent a nearly 100% increase from previous record measurements (7,000 PPM H2 at 50m press releases on January 21, 2025) and solidify QIMC’s position as Canada’s leading and one of North America’s leaders in the natural hydrogen industry.

“These exceptional measurements provide further validation of QIMC’s proprietary hydrogen model, uniquely positioning the company as a leader in the natural hydrogen sector,” notes John Karagiannidis President of QIMC. “We are expanding our monitoring and measurement programs at St-Bruno-de-Guigues as temperatures rise, heading into the spring and summer seasons.”

Leveraging its proprietary methodology and technology, QIMC recently announced the acquisition of a district-scale land package in Nova Scotia, alongside an aggressive expansion into the United States. The company has also strategically expanded its Temiscamingue hydrogen land holdings across the provincial border into Ontario, securing key acreage along the prolific Riviere Blanche fault adjacent to our partner, Record Resources (REC-V). This expansion gives QIMC significant land position over the entire Temiscamingue hydrogen district across both Quebec and Ontario.

“These exceptional hydrogen measurements represent a significant milestone for QIMC and confirm our leadership in the natural hydrogen sector,” stated John Karagiannidis, President of QIMC. “The strategic expansion into Nova Scotia, Ontario, and the United States positions us to significantly accelerate our exploration and development programs, creating long-term value for shareholders and industry partners.”

QIMC has put in place alongside its partner Record Resources (REC-V) a comprehensive exploration campaign this spring and summer, featuring extensive soil sampling and advanced geophysical surveys across its recently acquired Ontario properties. These strategic activities aim to pinpoint and confirm additional high-potential hydrogen zones, laying the groundwork for targeted drilling, measurement, and ongoing monitoring programs.

About the INRS and Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche, P.Geo.

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (“INRS”) is a high-level research and training institute. Pr. Richer-LaFlèche’s team has exceptional geological, geochemical and geophysical experience specifically in the regions of QIMC’s newly acquired claims. They have carried out over six years of geophysical and geochemical work and collected thousands of C1-C4 Soil-Gas analyses.

In addition, the INRS team has several portable gas spectrometers and the sampling equipment and logistics necessary for taking gas samples and geophysical measurements on the ground or in the aquatic environment.

Pr. Richer-LaFlèche also holds an FRQNT grant, in partnership with Quebec MRN and the mining industry, to develop and optimize a Soil-Gas method for the direct detection of mineralized bodies and faults under Quaternary cover. In addition to sulphide gases, hydrogen was systematically analyzed in the numerous surveys carried out in 2023 in Abitibi, Témiscamingue and also in the Quebec Appachian.

Pr. Richer-Laflèche, a qualified expert in hydrogen exploration, has reviewed, read and approved the technical content presented in this press release. Pr. Richer-Laflèche confirms that the methodologies employed, data presented, and interpretations made conform to current industry practices and standards relating to hydrogen exploration.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada’s abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials’ actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Share this article