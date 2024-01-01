QMET Confirms Exceptional Natural Hydrogen Targets in Nova Scotia’s Apple River–Shulie–Sandy Corridor

Share this article

Strategic Exploration Validates Elevated Hydrogen Zones and Geological Conditions

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) (“QMET” or the “Company)” is pleased to announce compelling initial results from its natural hydrogen exploration within the Apple River, Shulie, and Sandy areas of Nova Scotia. Early-stage gas soil sampling led by QMET’s strategic partner QIMC and INRS and analysis have identified multiple “hot zones” with significantly elevated hydrogen concentrations, including thirty samples registering over 500 ppm and standout readings of 973 ppm, 998 ppm, and 1,033 ppm. These results underscore the corridor’s exceptional geological formations and alignment with QMET’s strategic objectives.

Exceptional Early Results

Initial soil sampling efforts executed collaboratively with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) and the Institute National de la Recherché Scientifique (INRS) in the area, have already produced outstanding outcomes:

Over 400 soil-gas samples were collected , highlighting widespread hydrogen anomalies consistently measuring between 120 to 450 ppm , with peak readings exceeding 1,000 ppm .

, highlighting widespread hydrogen anomalies consistently measuring between , with peak readings exceeding . Geophysical data have directly linked these hydrogen anomalies to identifiable basement fault structures, confirming the reliability of QIMC and INRS’s exploration model.

The present results indicate a high-quality, predominantly abiotic hydrogen source analogous to successful global hydrogen developments, including QIMC’s renowned Quebec and Ontario project.

Nova Scotia’s Apple River–Shulie–Sandy Corridor

The project area provides an ideal combination of geological and economic conditions for natural hydrogen exploration, notably:

Proven Structural Pathways : The targeted exploration areas lie within a highly prospective area containing a series of east trending faults, a major regional structural zone possibly related to the Cobequid fault providing direct pathways for hydrogen migration.

: The targeted exploration areas lie within a highly prospective area containing a series of east trending faults, a major regional structural zone possibly related to the Cobequid fault providing direct pathways for hydrogen migration. Optimal Geological Conditions : The presence of granitic -gneisses, potassic granitoid intrusive complexes and basaltic intrusions in the underlying basement and favourable lithological and dynamic sedimentary structures in the overlying formations create favorable conditions for natural hydrogen generation through radiolysis and water-rock interactions.

: The presence of granitic -gneisses, potassic granitoid intrusive complexes and basaltic intrusions in the underlying basement and favourable lithological and dynamic sedimentary structures in the overlying formations create favorable conditions for natural hydrogen generation through radiolysis and water-rock interactions. Unique Geomorphology and Trapping Mechanisms : Salt tectonics and regional uplift have resulted in structural traps and vertical permeability pathways concentrate hydrogen flow and enhance detectability of hydrogen gas at the surface.

: Salt tectonics and regional uplift have resulted in structural traps and vertical permeability pathways concentrate hydrogen flow and enhance detectability of hydrogen gas at the surface. Commercial and Strategic Advantages: Nova Scotia’s supportive regulatory environment, strategic port infrastructure, and provincial emphasis on clean energy align perfectly with QMET’s objective of developing commercially viable natural hydrogen resources.

Management Commentary

Richard Penn, CEO of QMET, stated, “As we continue building on these strong results with more data being analyzed and more still to come, this significantly bolsters our confidence in the development of the region’s natural hydrogen areas. The Apple River–Shulie–Sandy corridor’s geological attributes are exceptional, creating an ideal foundation for QMET’s future natural clean development activities.”

Next Steps and Strategic Objectives

Soil gas sampling results: Further results from the Apple River-Shulie-Shany Corridor

Advanced Geophysical Surveys : Initiating deeper subsurface imaging (AMT, seismic) starting September 2025.

: Initiating deeper subsurface imaging (AMT, seismic) starting September 2025. Continuous Hydrogen Flux Monitoring : Deployment of permanent monitoring equipment to evaluate seasonal variations and continuous hydrogen release dynamics.

: Deployment of permanent monitoring equipment to evaluate seasonal variations and continuous hydrogen release dynamics. Comprehensive Stakeholder Engagement : Continued dialogue with local communities, Indigenous groups, and provincial agencies to maintain transparency and promote sustainable clean natural hydrogen development practices.

: Continued dialogue with local communities, Indigenous groups, and provincial agencies to maintain transparency and promote sustainable clean natural hydrogen development practices. Preparations for Exploration Drilling and Monitoring-Measuring wells: Targeted drilling and installation of monitoring-measuring wells are scheduled to commence in Q4 2025.

QMET remains focused on supporting the responsible development of clean natural hydrogen resources and is proud to collaborate with both QIMC and INRS in expanding this next-generation energy opportunity. The Company looks forward to continued progress and shared success as the clean hydrogen sector evolves in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (QMET)

QMET (CSE: QMET) is Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia targeting critical and precious metals as well as Natural White Hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the newly acquired Matane in Quebec, and Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects, in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (CSE: QIMC).

Exploration work conducted on the Colchester Project is overseen by Edward Procyshyn, P.GEO, a qualified expert in hydrogen exploration, he has reviewed, read and approved the technical content presented in this press release. Edward Procyshyn confirms that the methodologies employed, data presented, and interpretations made conform to current industry practices and standards relating to hydrogen exploration.

For further information, please contact:

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Richard Penn, CEO

778-384-8923

Email: richard@qmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

