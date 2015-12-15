QMET Expands Strategic Land Position Adjacent to QIMC’s Southampton Area Following Positive Results, Welcomes Pro-Growth Legislation, and Announces Next Phase of Development

Share this article

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) (“QMET” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of four additional licenses in Nova Scotia, adding 248 new claims to its growing land package. With this expansion, QMET now controls 35 licenses totaling over 2,173 claims, consolidating its position as the second largest claims holder in the hydrogen areas, after its partner Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC).

The newly acquired ground was strategically staked adjacent to QIMC’s Southampton area and QMET’s Springhill area, where recent exploration results have highlighted the region’s strong results for natural hydrogen. QMET believes these findings materially increase the development of the surrounding acreage, and the additional claims were secured to strengthen the Company’s exposure to clean natural hydrogen districts.

“Our decision to expand directly next to QIMC’s Southampton claims was driven by the recent technical results recently released from that area,” said Richard Penn, CEO of QMET. “We are determined to secure the most prospective ground alongside our partners. This positions QMET to maximize value as momentum builds in Nova Scotia’s hydrogen basin.”

Upcoming Development Programs

QMET confirms that its partners QIMC and INRS will return to Nova Scotia on October 5, 2025, to continue advancing exploration. Fieldwork will focus on expanding datasets and preparing for Phase 3 and Phase 4 programs across QMET’s enlarged land package.

“These upcoming phases will allow us to build on the success at Southampton and Springhill area refine our exploration model across a much larger, contiguous land position,” added Penn. “By expanding next to proven results, we are enhancing the potential scale of what could become a major clean energy development in Atlantic Canada.”

Support for New Pro-Growth Legislation

QMET also applauds the Province of Nova Scotia for introducing new legislation designed to streamline permitting, reduce red tape, and support responsible natural resource development. The Company views these pro-growth measures as an important catalyst for job creation, clean energy innovation, and investment in the province.

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) is a Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia focused on the exploration of critical and precious metals, as well as natural white hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the recently acquired Matane in Quebec, and the Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

