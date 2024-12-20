Quantum Critical Metals stakes germanium-gallium-zinc project, British Columbia

Share this article

Quantum Critical Metals Corp. [TSXV: DGO; OTCQB: ATOXF; FSE: 86A1] reported staking of the Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project, a new, prospective critical metals property located in northern British Columbia. Additionally, the company has staked a second zinc-focused property in southern British Columbia, further expanding its strategic critical metals portfolio.

The 100%-owned Prophecy Project spans 4,349 hectares and is located along the Robb Lake Belt, a mineralized trend extending over 150 km. The project sits adjacent to the Prophet River Project, which has been recognized for its high-grade germanium and gallium values—metals critical for advanced semiconductor, quantum computing, and defense applications.

The project is hosted within the Dunedin and Stone Formations, which are known to contain Mississippi Valley-Type (MVT) lead-zinc deposits. Notably, the Robb Lake Belt hosts numerous MVT-style deposits, including the historic Robb Lake Deposit with a reported resource of 6.5 million tonnes at 7.11% combined lead and zinc.

On December 20, 2024, Rapid Lithium [ASX: RLL] confirmed its intention to acquire the adjacent Prophet River Project, highlighting its significance as a high-grade germanium prospect. Historical metallurgical studies from trench samples in the region reported concentrates grading up to 22.69% zinc, 40 g/t gallium, and 1,500 g/t germanium. None of the historical information in the release has yet been verified by the Company and should not be relied upon.

Project Features – Highly Prospective Geology: The same mineralized formations that host the Prophet River deposit extend directly into the newly staked Prophecy Project, presenting a significant exploration opportunity.

Historic Work by Major Miners: Portions of the property were previously explored by Noranda and Cominco, with drill core logs confirming lead-zinc mineralization but lacking modern assays for gallium and germanium.

Unexplored Potential: Nine recorded MINFILE showings indicate the presence of lead-zinc mineralization, with reported sphalerite and galena in drill core, yet no systematic assay program for critical metals has been conducted.

Alongside the Prophecy acquisition, Quantum has also staked an additional 829.9-hectare zinc property in southern British Columbia, now named the Zenith Zinc Project. This project hosts Mississippi Valley-Type (MVT) mineralization within the Devonian Palliser Formation, where historic chip samples reported grades of 2% zinc over 2.1 metres, and grab samples returned up to 10% zinc.

The most significant known mineralized pod on the property, the Boivin Zinc Showing, measures 12m x 2m and has recorded grades as high as 20% zinc. None of the historical information in the release has yet been verified by the company and should not be relied upon.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO, commented: “Staking the Prophecy Project reveals another step in our strategy to establish a premier portfolio of critical metals assets. Germanium and gallium are essential for future technologies, including telecommunications, and defense, yet global supply chains remain heavily dependent on China.”

Quantum will advance systematic exploration, including geochemical sampling and assaying for gallium, germanium, and zinc across both new projects. Additional geophysical surveys and structural analysis will also be undertaken to refine priority drill targets.

Germanium is a critical metal essential for fiber optics, infrared optics, solar panels, and advanced semiconductor applications. It plays a key role in quantum computing, military-grade night vision systems, and satellite communications due to its superior optical and electronic properties.

Gallium is a high-value strategic metal primarily used in semiconductors, LED lighting, and high-frequency radio communication systems. It is a key component in gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors, which are essential for 5G networks, aerospace technologies, and quantum computing. The global gallium market is dominated by China, which recently restricted exports, further highlighting the urgency for the West to develop independent supply chains.

Critical metals are essential components in modern technologies, including renewable energy systems, defense applications, and advanced electronics.

Quantum Critical Metals has a growing portfolio of promising assets—including the NMX East Gallium-Rubidium-Cesium Project in Québec, the Victory Antimony Project in British Columbia, and the newly acquired Prophecy Germanium-Gallium-Zinc Project in British Columbia, among others.

