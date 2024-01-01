Quartz Mountain drilling Prodigy discovery on Maestro Property, British Columbia

Share this article

Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. [TSXV: QZM; OTC PINK: QZMRF] reported that diamond drilling has commenced at the Prodigy gold and silver discovery located on its Maestro Property, central British Columbia.

The property is located 45 km south of Smithers with year-round road access and nearby infrastructure including rail, hydroelectricity, and natural gas. Earlier results announced in 2024, from Quartz’s initial two drill holes at Prodigy, included 102 metres grading 2.22 g/t gold with 104 g/t silver and 36 metres of 5.73 g/t gold with 87 g/t silver.

Drilling results from Maestro announced in 2024 succeeded in discovering a significant new and highly mineralized system at Prodigy. The initial focus of the current drill program is to follow up the discovery with additional delineation drilling aimed at expanding the known extent of the newly discovered mineralized system. The current phase of drilling commenced with one core rig and, subject to results, is expected to continue in multiple sequential phases of drilling during 2025. Assay results from the current phase of the program will be announced as soon as they are received and compiled.

“Quartz was built with a clear mission: to discover and transact high-value gold-silver-copper projects that are coveted by major operators,” said Chairman Bob Dickinson. “With the recent closing of our $4.2 million private placement we now are fully funded and progressing forward on delineation drilling of the Prodigy discovery on our Maestro Project. Earlier results announced in 2024, from our initial two drill holes at Prodigy, surpassed our expectations.

“Those results included 102 metres grading 2.22 g/t gold with 104 g/t silver and 36 metres of 5.73 g/t gold with 87 g/t silver. Early observations suggest there are multiple overlapping gold, silver, molybdenum (Mo) and copper (Cu) mineralizing events that resulted in multiple deposit targets across the Maestro property. Experienced management, strong funding support, surging metals prices, combined with our reduced risk discoveries that are ready for drill delineation, support Quartz’s objective to achieve its goal,” concluded Dickinson.

The Maestro property completely covers the large Lone Pine molybdenum deposit and Quartz’s targeted, and potentially related, large scale epithermal precious metals systems like Prodigy that occur up to several kilometers outboard of Lone Pine.

Quartz’s initial two Prodigy scout discovery holes (PR-23-01 and PR-23-02) announced in April 2024 combined with results from 10 historical core holes drilled in the period 2007-2011 by a past operator intersected a high-grade Au-Ag lode and also high grade Ag-Au veins, with both styles of mineralization hosted within an extensive epithermal Ag-Au system.

The lode and veins along with the more bulk-style disseminated precious metals that have been intersected by the holes are all hosted within a large and earlier deposited Mo-Cu porphyry system. Together, these results represent the discovery of a substantial new Au-Ag system at Maestro with drill intersections indicating high potential for both bulk tonnage and high-grade mineralization, potentially related to the Lone Pine Mo-Cu porphyry deposit located on the property approximately 1 km south of the Prodigy discovery.

The Maestro Project is one of two key projects being developed by Quartz in British Columbia. The Maestro drill program follows initial scout drilling at the company’s Jake Project which succeeded in making a new porphyry copper-gold discovery and acquisition of an entire new B.C. porphyry copper-gold district surrounding the Jake property.

Quartz Mountain Resources owns 100% of the Maestro high grade gold-silver project and 100% of the Jake porphyry copper-gold-silver project. Both projects are permitted by the British Columbia government for drilling activities with access to infrastructure and high potential for the development of substantial resources for significant future transactions.

Quartz is associated with Hunter Dickinson Inc. (HDI), a company with over 35 years of successfully discovering, developing and transacting mineral projects in Canada and internationally.

The Maestro Project has year-round road access and nearby infrastructure including, rail, hydroelectricity, and natural gas. Covering 2,309 hectares, it has a rich exploration history dating back to 1914, primarily focusing on the Lone Pine Mo-Cu porphyry deposit and not the precious metals potential of the surrounding area.

Since acquiring the property, Quartz has conducted comprehensive geochemical and geophysical surveys, including soil/silt sampling, induced polarization geophysics, airborne magnetic surveys, hyperspectral studies, detailed relogging of historical drill core and assaying for gold only, 976 pulp samples derived from historical assaying of numerous core holes located across the Maestro property. Quartz’s first ever drill test, on its Maestro property, a maiden two-hole drill program at the Prodigy Zone, discovered high-grade Au-Ag lodes and Ag-Au veins which are both hosted within an extensive epithermal Au-Ag system.

The Au lodes and Ag veins along with the more disseminated precious metals intersected by the drill holes are all hosted within a large and earlier deposited, Mo-Cu porphyry system. Quartz’s second core hole, PR-23-02 intersected 102 metres grading 2.22 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag, including 12 metres grading 1.23 g/t Au and 586 g/t Ag and also 36 metres of 5.73 g/t Au and 87 g/t Ag.

These results indicate high potential for both bulk tonnage and underground high-grade gold and silver mineralization. Delineation type drilling of the new Prodigy discovery at Maestro, has commenced. It is expected that drilling at Prodigy will be consistently advanced in multiple stages during 2025. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions and at depth, promising significant further potential.

Mineralization at Jake is situated within a prominent rusty coloured gossan 3.5 km long by 1.5 km wide. The combination of extensive historical and recent exploration work has outlined a very expansive altered area at Jake hosting epithermal and porphyry-style sulphide disseminations and veinlets containing Cu-Au-Ag-Zn-Mo and Re.

A series of modern surface exploration programs were first completed by Quartz to build on very compelling historical data on the property developed by porphyry copper explorers, including Kennco, Canadian Superior, Cities Service, Placer Development and Teck Corp. Taken together this comprehensive technical database defined a significant-scale porphyry copper-gold deposit target which Quartz tested with 3,418 metres of drilling in seven 7 holes during 2024.

This maiden drill program successfully discovered a new porphyry copper-gold-silver system, wide open to expansion. Upon discovery, Quartz acquired a 100% interest in mineral tenures over an entire new BC porphyry copper-gold district surrounding the Jake property. The next milestone towards a transaction will be delineation drilling of the new Jake discovery, currently being planned to commence after delineation drilling at Maestro.





