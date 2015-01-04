Quebec Precious Metals identifies prospective lithium targets, Quebec

Share this article

Quebec Precious Metals Corp. [QPM-TSXV; CJCFF-OTCBB; YXEP-FSE] has identified high-priority lithium targets following a detailed lithium targeting study on all of its exploration projects (1,298 claims covering 676 km2, 100%-owned) performed by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd., located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec.

Highlights: High-priority target areas totalling 125 square km identified with pegmatite rocks on all projects; follow-up field program in September to sample pegmatites; Increased exposure to lithium through existing ownership of 12 million shares of Champion Electric Metals Inc. [LTHM-CSE].

“We are very excited to sample the target areas to further demonstrate the lithium potential of our projects in a district that has some of the largest spodumene pegmatite resources in the world. All our projects are highly prospective for lithium, and are located near advanced projects and recent significant lithium discoveries,” commented Normand Champigny, CEO.

The study began in the spring. Target generation was undertaken by an exhaustive compilation, extraction and integration of geochemical, geophysical, and geological data using geoscience expertise coupled with ALS GoldSpot’s proprietary data analytics workflows. The high-priority targets were generated using a total of 52,289 rock samples and 8,278 sediment (soil and till) samples. The data compilation stems from over 150 technical reports, using artificial intelligence to query relevant geochemical and geological signatures of lithium-bearing formations. The analysis resulted in the generation of detailed maps showing targets, zones and areas of focus for further exploration. The study is being supplemented by the acquisition and analysis of high-resolution imagery and topography.

Sakami project (281 claims, 143 km2, 16 km2 high-priority) and Elmer East project (889 claims, 467 km2, 45 km2 high-priority). The Elmer East project consists of different parts of the Eastmain volcano-sedimentary belt. Two of the Elmer East claim blocks are located on the eastern edge of the Duxbury batholith and are composed of the Bernou and Pilipas formations.

Cheechoo-Eleonore trend project (128 claims, 66 km2, 64 km2 high-priority). Two main lithologic assemblages are present: metasediments of the Laguiche complex, and intrusive rocks associated with the granitic suite of the Vieux Comptoir. The latter is essentially formed of a series of granitic intrusions more or less rich in alkaline feldspar and generally poor in mafic minerals. Spodumene and K-feldspar granites have been observed. The abundance of pegmatites and geochemical anomalies suggest a strong lithium potential.

The access and travel restrictions imposed by the government of Quebec in response to the unprecedented forest fire situation persisting since early June remain in place across a significant part of the region. The company will be mobilizing field personnel in September to visit the high-priority target areas and conduct surface sampling. Results are expected in the fall. All pegmatite samples will be assayed with the analytical method ME-MS89L (+ME-MS81D for Al (aluminum, Zr (zirconium) and Sc

The company is primarily focused on advancing its Sakami gold project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec, near Newmont Corp.’s Eleonore gold mine. In addition, the company holds a 68% interest in the Kipawa/Zeus rare earths project located near Temiscaming, Quebec. This is the only rare earths project in North America which has a fully completed feasibility study.

Share this article