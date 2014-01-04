Rackla Metals drilling Astro gold project, Northwest Territories

Share this article

Rackla Metals Inc. [RAK-TSXV] reported that drilling has commenced at the Radio target at the company’s flagship Astro project, located in the Tombstone gold belt, Northwest Territories, as part of the maiden 3,000-metre drill program.

Initial drilling will focus on the intrusive body that underlies a large 1,200-metre by 750-metre strong gold/bismuth/arsenic anomaly hosted in the soils and talus fines of a broad valley. Recent mapping in the vicinity of the anomaly where there is limited outcrop, has defined numerous areas of sheeted Quartz/Arsenopyrite veining trending 30 degrees. The drilling at Radio will use this mapping to orient initial drill holes.

Scott Casselman, vice-president of exploration, commented: “With drill targets delineated, construction of a series of drill pads well ahead of the drill and drilling underway, our team is focused on discovery. Our crews are finding good exposure in the Astro intrusive body and are observing significant structural information from surface mapping. The drill will be targeting recently discovered sheeted quartz-arsenopyrite veining.”

Rackla is currently the only company exploring the western portion of the Northwest Territories for this style of gold deposit and the company is steadily increasing its footprint in the area.

Rackla Metals is targeting RiRGS (reduced-intrusion related gold system) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone gold belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. The company owns a portfolio of over 59,000 hectares of multiple high quality exploration targets, within the prospective Tombstone Gold Belt.

