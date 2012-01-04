Rackla Metals stakes three gold prospect claim groups, Northwest Territories

Share this article

Rackla Metals Inc. [RAK-TSXV; RMETF-OTC] has staked three new claim groups targeting gold mineralization within the extension of the Tombstone gold belt in the Northwest Territories, Canada (RAK Main, Jos and Cinnabar projects).

The staking includes 14 claims covering approximately 11,500 hectares. The new claims will be registered within the next 60 days and the company plans to integrate the exploration of these claims with its Yukon Rivier project located 160 km to the southwest.

The Rivier project (116 Yukon claims) covers lode gold mineralization of the motherlode type. Previous soil and silt sampling programs have defined a two-kilometre-plus-long, strong broad gold and pathfinder anomaly along a faulted contact of an ultramafic body. The anomalous gold in soils appear to be associated with mapped listwanite alteration of the ultramafic body. With several soil samples running over 2 g/t gold, this broad zone contains potential for significant gold mineralization.

The company has been working on drill permits for the Rivier project but the process has advanced slower than anticipated. Permitting in the Northwest Territories should progress more quickly and the company expects to receive permits on the new claims in time for a multi-project field season next year.





