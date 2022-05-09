Radisson drills 4.04 g/t gold over 15.9 metres at O’Brien, Quebec

Share this article

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. [RDS-TSXV; RMRDF-OTCQB] reported significant high-grade gold intercepts from the continuing 130,000-metre exploration drill program at its 100%-owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec.

Significant intercepts from resource expansion drilling along high-grade trend #2 include drill hole OB-21-290W1 that returned 4.04 g/t gold over 15.90 metres including 5.24 g/t gold over 10.80 metres. OB-21-290W3 returned 4.60 g/t gold over 4.70 metres; 4.81 g/t gold over 6.20 metres, including 8.45 g/t gold over 3.00 metres and 5.80 g/t gold over 3.50 metres, including 10.94 g/t gold over 1.70 metres.

OB-21-290W5 returned 5.36 g/t gold over 2.20 metres, including 10.40 g/t gold over 1.10 metres and 3.78 g/t gold over 4.40 metres. Visible gold was observed in OB-21-290W1 at 697.90 metres, OB-21-290W2 at 569.60 metres, OB-21-290W3 at 741.00 metres and OB-21-290W4 at 775.50 metres.

Results represent 3,009 metres of directional drill campaign comprising one pilot hole (OB-21-290) and 5 branches, with estimated savings of 1,617 m (35%). Drilling to date has highlighted continuity of mineralization down to a vertical depth of over 800 metres in this sector where modeled resources are largely within 400 m from surface.

OB-21-290 and branches returned several relatively broad high-grade Au intercepts confirming the potential for wider mineralized zones in the sector (in excess of average widths of 2.90 mtres in the current resource) below 400 metres where multiple veins are interpreted and with veins intersecting each other.

There is a 130,000-metre drill program underway at O’Brien; 126,000 metres (253 holes) completed as of May 9, 2022, with results pending for 25,000 metres in 52 holes of which 22 holes intersected visible gold. Radisson has a cash balance of about $5.5M as of May 15, “022.

“This second batch of results from directional drilling completed as part of the ongoing program highlight the significant high-grade potential along trend #2. We are particularly impressed that drilling in this sector continues to return relatively broad intercepts below 400 metres, highlighting strong vertical and lateral continuity to potentially wider zones around the intersection of multiple mineralized veins. Observed mineralized widths in these areas appear to be meaningfully wider than the average 2.90 metres in currently modeled resource areas, in turn significantly enhancing the high-grade nature of the deposit on trend #2.

“Overall, results from our ongoing 130,000-metre drill program continue to impress with 201 holes published so far including 136 intercepts grading over 5 g/t. We look forward to obtaining additional results from the high-grade trends confirmed east of the old O’Brien mine as we continue to focus on expanding the footprint of the deposit. Results are pending from 52 holes of which 22 have intersected visible gold occurrences. Pending results include approximately 9,100 metres (14 holes) from our deep directional drill program aimed at testing some of our most promising deeper targets along trend #1 and #2. Our deep directional drilling continues to remain a key priority with two rigs systematically testing deeper high-grade mineralized structures along trend #1 and #2. We look forward to building momentum with significant news flow in the weeks and months ahead,” commented Rahul Paul, President and CEO.

Drilling at O’Brien continues to validate the litho-structural model while highlighting resource growth potential laterally and at depth.

Drilling to date has continued to define and expand almost five high-grade mineralized trends (trend 0, 1, 2, 3, 4), located within a 1,200 m strike length respectively to the east of the old O’Brien Mine. Mineralized trends identified bear similarities with structures previously mined at O’Brien down to a depth of 1,100 m (historical production of 587 koz gold grading 15.25 g/t Au).

Drilling so far has demonstrated continuity of mineralization well below the boundary of defined resources in all the defined trends, which remain open for expansion laterally and at depth.





