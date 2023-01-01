Radisson Mining drills 81.83 g/t gold over three metres at O’Brien Project, Quebec

Share this article

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. [TSXV-RDS; OTCQB-RMRDF] reported results from the first three drill holes (or 1,240 metres) of a continuing drill program at its 100%-owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder Lake-Cadillac break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or, Quebec, Canada.

Key highlights: OB-23-284 intersected 81.83 g/t gold over 3.00 metres. OB-23-283 intersected 6.16 g/t gold over 3.00 metres and 5.17 g/t gold over 4.40 metres.

Successful start confirmed Inferred resource growth potential in the upper 500 metres. The program is well underway with 12 drill holes completed, for 5,820 metres drilled, to date; 4,570 metres of assays pending from 9 drill holes on Trend 3 and 4.

“We are pleased to report that initial results from our ongoing 10,000 m drill program have successfully intersected high-grade mineralization demonstrating strong resource growth potential in the upper 500 metres of the O’Brien deposit,” commented Chairman and Interim President & CEO, Denis Lachance. “Drilling at O’Brien continues to deliver high grades, consistent with drill results obtained over the last several years and those included within the current mineral resource estimate, which exceed 10 g/t gold on an Indicated resource basis. We’re also pleased to see world-class gold grade as in hole OB-23-284. This is the type of high-grade mineralization that made the historic O’Brien mine so profitable and has the potential to deliver very strong margins in a future mining operation. We expect significant news flow as more results become available and we look forward to sharing additional details of the drill program expansion in the coming weeks.”

Targeting completed during Phase 1: Phase 1 of the drill program was designed with the objective of growing Inferred resources in areas with strongest veining and grade continuity within the first 500 metres below surface, between Trends 0 and Trend 4.

Many zones can still be targeted in this superficial domain to reach a drill hole spacing of 25 metres by 25 metres. With the modeling of the veins and the compilation of historic gold values in the historic O’Brien mine, the vein’s behaviour is well understood and, moreover, the gold distribution along each vein is also understood.

The high-grade gold shoots commonly form high-grade shoots with a lateral strike length of 15-20 metres and a continuous vertical extent up to 400 metres as illustrated on the longitudinal view of the vein V3-N_12. Intercepts published in holes OB-23-283 and OB-23-284 support this concept in areas targeted for resource growth having reached a vertical extent exceeding 130 metres. Areas like these, including the area where mineralization returned 81.83 g/t gold over 3.00 metres are expected to contribute significantly to resources in a future MRE update.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production.

Share this article