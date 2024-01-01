Radisson Mining Resources drills bonanza-grade gold at O’Brien Project, Quebec

Share this article

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. [TSXV: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF] reported results from a single and remarkably high-grade diamond drill hole recently completed at its 100%-owned O’Brien Gold Project located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

OB-24-347 was a shallow hole drilled at the eastern margin of the historic O’Brien Gold Mine workings. At approximately 200 metres vertical depth it intersected 643.1 g/t gold over 2.1 metres, including 1,345.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. The extensive nuggety-gold and high silicification suggest that the hole has intersected the near-surface extension of the famous O’Brien “Jewellery Box”, a mining stope believed to be the source of extremely high-grade and museum quality gold samples.

Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: “When the O’Brien Gold Mine was operational between 1926 and 1957, it was known for very high grades and spectacular specimens of visible gold, many of which are now in the collection of the Royal Ontario Museum. The source of some of the best specimens was thought to be the Jewellery Box stope, a narrow, vertical grade-shoot extending from 250 metres depth to at least 750 metres depth. At the time, exploration drifts were developed to try to find this zone above the 250 metres level, without success. Now, drill-hole OB-24-347 has intersected what we believe is the same Jewellery Box zone marginally offset to the east. We intend to now trace it to the surface with additional drilling and expose it with stripping. This is being planned for our 2025 exploration program. Steeply plunging high-grade shoots are characteristic of the O’Brien Gold Project. The Jewellery Box Stope was always the best of these. Its potential re-discovery offers very high value, low-hanging fruit for a future O’Brien mine.”

Matt Manson continued: “Our 2024 drill program of 35,000 metres has comprised a combination of shallower holes, such as with today’s news, and deeper holes exploring the full depth potential of O’Brien gold mineralization. Of note, we have recently completed drill hole OB-24-337, the first hole ever drilled directly below the historic mine and, at 1,700 metres, the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project. The results from this hole are expected to be released shortly.”

As mapped at the historic O’Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB. Individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with near-vertical, high-grade shoots developed over significant lengths. The historic O’Brien mine produced over half a million ounces of gold from such veins and shoots at an average grade exceeding 15 g/t and over a vertical extent of at least 1,000 metres.

Based on the modern drilling, the project has estimated Indicated Mineral Resources of 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Current exploration is focused on delineating well developed vein mineralization to the east of the historic mine, with additional high-grade shoots becoming evident in the exploration data over what has been described as a series of repeating trends (Trend #s 0 to 5).

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years.

The Project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au).

