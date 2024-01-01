Ramp Metals discovers new mineralized target northwest of Ranger gold discovery, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Ramp Metals Inc. [TSXV: RAMP] provided an update on its Rottenstone SW property, Saskatchewan, where a gold discovery of 73.55 g/t gold over 7.5 metres was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The company recently completed a mapping and sampling program to follow up on this discovery, and to groundtruth other potential targets that were generated from the 2023 TDEM geophysical survey.

The mapping and sampling program focused on the Ranger, Rogue, and newly identified Rush targets. During this program, a total of 312 rock samples and 225 soil samples were taken throughout the Rottenstone SW property. Assays from this program are currently pending.:

Ranger: The Ranger target is in an area of exposed bedrock ridges which parallel the NE-SW striking regional foliation. A NE-SW striking high-conductivity zone approximately 1350m in length is associated with the target. The main lithologies encountered in this area are migmatites and intrusive quartz diorite, with minor volcanic and sedimentary packages.

To date, gold mineralization has been found in two distinct rock packages. Prospecting in fall 2023 discovered two samples grading 5.11 g/t gold and 1.09 g/t gold in mafic packages within the migmatite country rock. These samples were located on separate ridges approximately 100 metres across regional strike.

The discovery intercept of 73.55 g/t gold over 7.5 metres was found in a coarse grained quartz diorite. During the October 2024 field program, a total of 177 rock samples were taken around the Ranger target, with a focus on these two packages of interest.

Rogue: The Rogue target is located approximately 3km NW from Ranger. The area is heavily forested and is covered by 10 metres of glacial till overburden. The conductive geophysical targets appear to be associated with regional folding. The targets are located within the axis of these folds. Limited drilling to date has identified broad zones of chlorite alteration along with pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, pyrite, and minor gold mineralization. The company believes that these indicators warrant further exploration of these targets. A total of 221 soil samples and one rock sample were taken throughout the Rogue target area.

Rush: The Rush target is a newly identified area of interest located approximately 7.5 km NW of Ranger. It consists of a NE-SW striking zone of high conductivity approximately 1,200 metres in length. The area is heavily forested and bedrock exposure is limited to sporadic ridges which parallel the NE-SW regional foliation. A total of 56 rock samples and 24 soil samples were taken over the area. Disseminated chalcopyrite and malachite staining were noted in multiple rock samples.

This mineralized zone was traced for 20m along the base of an exposed ridge, and dips under cover to the NE and SW.

“The Rush target is an exciting new development as it highlights just how underexplored the Rottenstone domain is,” commented Garrett Smith, VP of Exploration. “As we eagerly await the results from the October program, we are excited by the potential of a new deposit type to go along with our recent gold discovery.”

The company is currently planning an extensive airborne geophysical program in order to complete the dataset over the entire Rottenstone SW property. The geophysical program, combined with the lab results from the above-noted mapping program will be used to define drill targets in the upcoming winter drill program.

An amendment to allow up to 5,000 metres of drilling has been submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment and is currently in the review process.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Rottenstone SW property comprises of 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

