Red Metal drills 0.63% CuEq over 25.9 metres at Carrizal, Chile

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Red Metal Resources Ltd. [RMES-CSE; RMESF-OTC] reported the final drill results from the 2022 diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Carrizal property, Region III, Chile.

The 2022 drill program consisted of nine drill holes (previously reported) totalling 2,010 metres. The program successfully tested the continuity of the north and south Farellon structures at depth, and drilled a newly mineralized structure that lies 250 metres to the east from the Farellon vein.

Results for the last four drill holes highlight the complexity of vein structures within the metasedimentary unit and show consistency with historic drilling. FAR-22-019 returned 2.8 metres of 0.90% copper, 0.02% cobalt and 0.04 g/t gold, or 1.04% CuEq (copper equivalent) , including 1.1 metres of 2.12% copper, 0.04% cobalt and 0.12 g/t gold, or 2.42% CuEq (copper equivalent)  and continues the down-dip extension on the north vein structure.

FAR-22-016 returned 4.4 metres of 0.35% copper, 0.19% cobalt and 0.18 g/t gold, or 1.49% CuEq, this intercept confirms continuity of the mineralized structure in the north and extends mineralization down dip to a vertical depth of approximately 200 metres.

FAR-22-013 returned 25.9 metres of 0.31% copper, 0.05% cobalt and 0.08 g/t gold, or 0.63% CuEq. FAR-22-020 returned 7.8 metres of 0.83% copper, 0.09% cobalt and 0.19 g/t gold, 04 1.44% CuEq.

Caitlin Jeffs, President, CEO, commented: “We are excited to see depth continuity both to the North and South end of the Farellon structure. At the north end mineralization has been extended a further 50 metres down dip to approximately 200 metres vertical depth. Drilling has now outlined the mineralizing system on only a small portion of the four kilometres of the Farellon structure and we look forward to testing that, along with the numerous undrilled parallel structures identified on the greater property.”

The company’s projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile’s coastal Cordillera.


