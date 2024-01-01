Red Metal Resources acquiring 3,246 hectares for hydrogen, Ontario

Share this article

Red Metal Resources Ltd. [CSE: RMES; OTC PINK: RMESF; FSE: I660] has executed a definitive agreement with an arm’s-length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate mineral claim packages, highly prospective for hydrogen, located in the Larder Lake mining district of Ontario, along the Quebec border near the town of Ville-Marie, Que.

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 149 mineral claims and totalling approximately 3,246 hectares, and were acquired due to their proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.’s recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery of over 1,000 parts per million in the Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues area, announced on Sept. 4, 2024.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the company has no right to explore or mine.

Red Metal’s total portfolio of claim blocks in this highly prospective discovery area now consist of seven separate packages, covering 172 mineral claims and totalling over 4,546 hectares to the north, northeast and the southwest of Quebec Innovative Materials’ hydrogen-in-soil sample discovery as well as covering similar geology to the west into Ontario. These claim blocks are contiguous on three sides to Quebec Innovative Materials and cover possible extensions in multiple directions. To date, 164 of the 172 claims have been approved by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests and the Ontario Ministry of Mines.

Ontario’s Firstbrook township hosts documented occurrences of copper, lead, cobalt, silver and kimberlite. The area boasts excellent infrastructure, including power and easy road access.

Geologic or white hydrogen offers a clean, renewable and potentially abundant source of energy with a range of environmental and economic benefits. Its carbon-free nature, high energy density and compatibility with existing infrastructure make it a promising solution for meeting future energy needs and achieving global climate goals.

Red Metal Resources president and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs, stated: “We have added a significant and highly prospective package of three additional claim blocks in Ontario to our existing mineral claims portfolio next to QIMC in Quebec. Red Metal is actively planning an extensive exploration program to encompass its Quebec and Ontario claims, including directly next to QIMC’s recent hydrogen discovery. These new Ontario claims increase our exposure to this exciting discovery area and highlight the potential for new discoveries of hydrogen as well as base and previous metals as we continue to advance our Carrizal copper/gold property in Cordillera, Chile.”

Red Metal Resources is planning an initial exploration program that could include, but is not limited to gas sampling from the soil and underwater surveys in Timiskaming Lake; these surveys can be used to locate degassing zones associated with faults in the Timiskaming rift; gravimetry and audiomagnetotellurism (AMT) geophysics to assess variations in the thickness of local sedimentary rock deposits (gravity troughs) over the Archean basement; AMT data will assist in locating graben-related faults in the St-Bruno-de-Guigue area that are covered by quaternary sediments; rRegional remote sensing gas surveys to identify specific targets to provide useful remote sensing data for hydrogen and helium exploration; and fieldwork can be carried out with access to properties through main roads and paved highways.

The company is currently reviewing regional geologic data to assist in the evaluation of potential additional acquisitions in the immediate area as well as the formulation of an initial exploration plan with further details to be provided in due course.

Under the terms of the agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 149 mineral claims, company agreed to pay $8,000 and issue 2.25 million common shares of the company. No royalty is to be paid out of any potential future revenue. The company’s acquisition of the property remains subject to customary conditions of closing, including the company completing due diligence to its satisfaction and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (if required), and is expected to complete shortly.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic mineral projects. The company’s current portfolio includes the 100%-owned Ville Marie claims in Quebec, as well as the company’s Chilean projects, which are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile’s coastal Cordillera.

