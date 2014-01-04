Red Pine drills 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 metres at Wawa, Ont.

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV] on Friday released more results from continuing exploration at its the Wawa Gold project in northern Ontario.

The Wawa project covers over 5,500 hectares and hosts several former mines with combined historic production of 120,000 ounces of gold.

Drilling in 2021 and 2022 confirmed the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa project.

Two mineral deposits (Surluga and Minto Mine South) contain an estimated NI 43-101-compliant resource of 1.3 million tonnes of grade 5.47 g/t gold or 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2.7 million tonnes at 5.39 g/t gold or 471,000 ounces in the inferred category.

Exploration drilling outside of the current mineral resources has successfully expanded high-grade gold mineralization and demonstrated the potential for continued expansion of the mineral resource.

Highlights from over 47,000 metres of drilling in the past two years include confirmation of the presence of gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone, host of the Surluga Deposit, over 6.5 kilometres in strike length. That is up from the original 1.84 kilometres

Highlights from the latest results announced on Friday include Hole SD-22-396 which intersected significant mineralization in the Surluga North vein network above the Jubilee Shear Zone (hanging wall) of the current resources at Wawa. It returned 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 metres, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41 metres.

“These results from the Surluga North Vein Network demonstrate that significant mineralization exists in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and validates the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project,’’ said Red Pine President and CEO Quentin Yarie. “The hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone remains unexplored to the north of the intersection in SD-22-396, leaving Surluga North Vein Network open for further extension toward the intersection of a comparable network of quartz-tourmaline veins 610 metres north in SD-16-43,” he said.

Other intersections of significance in the Surluga North Vein Network that have previously been released include: 8.46 g/t gold over 6.42 metres in SD-22-321 located 200 metres southwest of SD-22-396, and 11.19 g/t gold over 2.61 metres in SD-22-326 located approximately 200 metres west, southwest of SD-22-396.

The company said it is funded to continue drilling in 2023 at the Surluga deposit with a focus on infilling known gaps within the Surluga structure, as well as the definition of mineralization in the hanging wall above the resource. It also said Alamos Gold has validated the project by continuing to participate in financings. “The exploration story continues to unfold with a known strike length that has tripled since 2021 and demonstrates that the Surluga and Minto resources are open down-dip and down-plunge,’’ Yarie has said.

Red Pine recently said over 2,000 gold assays are pending and it expects continued near term news flow receipt of approximately 300 assays per week.





