Red Pine drills 68.71 g/t gold over 4.72 metres at Wawa, Ontario

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTC] reported new results from its 2022 phase 1 exploration program at the 100%-owned Wawa gold project 2 km southeast of Wawa, northern Ontario. Red Pine drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Mine Shear Zone. The company has confirmed gold mineralization in the extension of the Jubilee Shear south of the Parkhill Fault adding over 2.5 kilometres in strike length of known continuous gold mineralization to the Wawa Gold Corridor.

“We know that the historic high grade mines; Minto, Parkhill and Darwin Grace; have produced spectacular gold intersections throughout their operational history and it is understandable that we are now intersecting similar high-grade as we work to expand our resources into these areas. Red Pine is making excellent progress as we expand the footprint of our current resource,” commented Quentin Yarie, President and CEO.

As part of its on-going drilling in the Surluga South exploration target, Red Pine is testing strategic gaps in the resource of the Minto Mine Deposit. In hole SD-22-373, located within an approximately 25-metre-wide gap in the current resource of the Minto Deposit, the company discovered additional high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Mine shear zone. The results from SD-22-373, combined with those of SD-21-298A, indicate that the Minto Mine deposit has the potential to host zones of high-grade gold mineralization.

Hole SD-22-373 returned 4.72 metres (3.45 metres est, truw width) grading 68.71 g/t gold in the Minto Shear Zone.

“As we continue to focus on the expansion of the Surluga and Minto Mine South resources, a third drill has been conducting further regional exploration of the property, particularly south of the Parkhill Fault. We have successfully demonstrated that a large orogenic gold system exists at the Wawa Gold Project now extending over a >6km strike length. Gold mineralization exists across multiple structures south of the Parkhill fault and we will now utilize what we have learned from the Surluga resource to identify zones of material gold grades and thicknesses. As an example, visible gold has been intersected in the Jubilee shear south of the Parkhill fault in hole JS-22-368 proving our teams understanding of this large gold system (assays pending),” commented Yarie.

Red Pine’s drilling confirmed the presence of gold mineralization in some of the deformation domains that are forming the Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill fault thereby opening this underexplored segment of the structure for additional exploration. Hole JS-22-359 returned 1.13 metres of 3.14 g/t gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone.

In the Darwin-Grace area, hole DG-22-349 extends gold mineralization in the Grace Shear Zone 300 metres southeast of the vertical shaft of the Darwin-Grace Mine. Being the southernmost drill hole ever completed in the Grace Shear Zone, DG-22-349 shows that mineralization in the Grace Shear System remains open to the south. Red Pine’s 2022 Phase 1 exploration program has confirmed the presence of gold mineralization along the Grace Shear Zone over a total strike length of 650 metres (announced March 16th, 2022).

In the Darwin-Grace mineralized system Hole Dg-22-334 returned 1.09 metres of 1.22 g/t gold. Hole DG-22-344A returned 1.32 metres of 1.24 g/t gold. Hole DG-22-349 returned 1.68 metres of 4.53 g/t gold and 1.92 metres of 0.48 g/t gold. Hole DG-22-353 returned 1.16 metres of 1.48 g/t gold. Hole DG-22-354 returned 1.59 metres of 0.79 g/t gold.

Hole SD-22-352 and SD-22-330 extended the footprints of the Surluga North Vein Network. The intersection in SD-22-352 is located 120 metres east of the intersection of the Surluga North Vein network in SD-22-326.

In the Surluga North Vein Network, Hole SD-22-330 returned 1.05 metres of 4.14 g/t gold. Hole SD-22-352 returned 0.92 metres of 13.2 g/t gold and 1.21 metres of 0.90 g/t gold.

Drilling in the Surluga South and the Surluga North zones in the Jubilee Shear Zone demonstrate that the structure and gold mineralization are persisting at depth. Hole SD-22-330 returned 0.96 metres of 1.01 g/t gold and 1.94 metres of 1.19 g/t gold. Hole SD-22-331B returned 1.47 metres of 1.04 g/t gold, 0.94 metres of 1.30 g/t gold, 2.50 metres of 0.99 g/t gold, 1.00 metre of 1.05 g/t gold, 1.00 metres of 3.21 g/t gold and 2.10 metres of 1.66 g/t gold. Hole SD-22-332 returned 3.90 metres of 0.51 g/t gold. Hole SD-22-352 returned 1.12 metres of 1.36 g/t gold.

The Wawa gold project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.





