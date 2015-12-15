Red Pine drills 7.76 g/t gold Over 15.49 metres in potential open pit area; launches updated resource estimate, Wawa Project, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF] reported additional results from the recent near surface drilling program designed to better define gold mineralization in the area of a potential open pit at the Wawa Gold Project, northern Ontario.

Drilling Highlights: 7.76 g/t gold over 15.49 metres core length, including 84.20 g/t Au over 1.00 metres in hole SD-25-573; 3.43 g/t Au over 9.63 m, including 9.77 g/t Au over 3.00 m in hole SD-25-574; 5.37 g/t Au over 8.85 m, including 25.90 g/t gold over 1.03 m in hole SD-25-587; and 3.75 g/t Au over 7.63 m, including 8.95 g/t Au over 2.73 m in hole SD-25-589.

Previous intersections from the same area include 4.42 g/t Au over 18.99 m, including 40.20 g/t Au over 1.02 m in hole SD-17-172; 3.08 g/t Au over 16.72 m, including 40.20 g/t Au over 1.00 m in hole SD-24-520; 65.60 g/t Au over 1.12 m in hole SD-24-521 and 9.03 g/t Au over 14.00 m, including 54.40 g/t Au over 2.00 m in hole SD-25-581.

Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine commented: “We are excited by these near surface drill results that continue to identify higher grades within the Jubilee Shear Zone. With the drilling for the updated mineral resource estimate now completed, we are moving forward to completing a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in the first half of 2026.

“At the same time, metallurgical, geotechnical, and baseline work is underway to support permitting. Our next drill phase to further expand near-surface gold mineralization is set to begin shortly.

“With funding in place to complete the PEA, we are on track in our work to unlock significant value as we advance toward production and transition from explorer to producer in today’s strong gold price environment.”

Red Pine recently completed its diamond drilling program comprised of 69 drill holes for 24,531.19 metres, that commenced in November 2024. A total of 14 drill holes aggregating to 2,533.10 metres of drilling are included in the original release. The company has now received all of the gold assay results for an updated independent mineral resource estimate currently underway by WSP Canadal Inc. and to be disclosed in the pending PEA.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. The company’s land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7,000 hectares in size.

