Red Pine Exploration drills 2.64 g/t gold over 25.61 metres at Wawa, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTCQB] reported new drilling results from its continuing exploration program at the Wawa gold project, Ontario. These new results validate the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the Sadowski vein network.

There is confirmation of significant gold mineralization continuity in the Sadowski vein network, located above the Jubilee and Minto mine shears.

Near-surface intersection of 2.64 g/t gold over 25.61 metres in SD-23-437 that includes 34.64 g/t gold over 1.75 metres approximately 40 metres down dip of the intersection of 52.12 g/t gold over 2.29 metres in SD-22-350.

Adjacent near-surface intersection contains 1.36 g/t gold over 11.02 metres, including 27.1 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, in SD-23-436.

The Sadowski vein network and the presence of near-surface gold mineralization are further confirmed with diamond drilling over a strike length of 150 metres with the intersection of 4.95 g/t gold over one metre in SD-23-438.

Surface grab samples acquired in the 1990s from Van Ollie Exploration containing between 2.06 g/t gold and 13.38 g/t gold indicate the presence of mineralization associated with quartz veins up to 160 metres east of the currently drill-tested footprints of the Sadowski vein network (AFRI 41N15NE0011). This suggests a potential strike length exceeding 300 metres for the Sadowski vein network. Mineralization is now known to extend between surface and approximately 90 metres vertical depth in the Sadowski vein network.

Quentin Yarie, president and CEO, commented: “The latest results from the testing of the Sadowski vein network confirms the potential to add further mineralization in the hangingwall of the Minto mine and Surluga deposits. Our drilling also continues to extend the vein system to the east and illustrates the additional potential of the extensional vein networks forming significant zones of mineralization around our two deposits.”

The Wawa gold project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the past five years. Its land package hosts numerous historical gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.

Share this article