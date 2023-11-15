Red Pine Exploration drills 7.85 g/t gold over 13.44 metres at Wawa, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [TSXV-RPX; OTCQB-RDEXF] continues to report new assay results from its ongoing exploration program at the Wawa project, northern Ontario. These new results expand the exploration potential at depth in the Jubilee Shear and continue to expand the footprint of gold mineralization within gaps/hole of the existing Surluga resource.

Intersection of significant mineralization in the Jubilee Shear outside the footprint of the existing resource: 3.80 g/t gold over 36.94 metres including 24.04 g/t gold over 1.71 metres and 46.9 g/t gold over 1.04 metres in SD-23-456

Extension of mineralization 370 metres down-dip of the existing resource and 400 metres north of the Surluga South discovery in the Jubilee Shear in SD-23-448; 5.33 g/t gold over 2.09 m in SD-23-448 approximately 80 metres north from the intersection 5.61 g/t gold over 7.85 m including 21.6 g/t gold over 1.35 m in SD-23-455 (see press release of November 15, 2023)

Supports the presence of a zone of significant gold mineralization at depth north of the Surluga South discovery; continue to expand the footprint of mineralization in the Minto B and Minto C Shear system above the Jubilee Shear; 3.91 g/t gold over 3.90 m including 9.13 g/t gold over 1.21 metres in the Minto C Shear system in SD-23-452; 1.27 g/t gold over 21.96 metres in a zone of IRGS mineralization deformed in the Minto B Shear in the foot wall of the Surluga resource.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: “The intersection of further continuous mineralization is a reminder of our continued positive results from our ongoing exploration program. As we expand our focus in the Jubilee Shear we remain on track for our revised resource in Q3 of 2024.”

Red Pine continues its progress a new/revised resource for the Wawa Gold Project. Two drills are currently active on-site producing an average of 3750 metres per month. Drilling is targeted to the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear over the footprint of the 2019 resource. Additionally, holes/gaps in the previous resource resulting from lack of drilling in the high-grade core are being targeted.

The potential of discovering significant mineralization in the gaps of the 2019 resource envelope have been proven not only with the results presented within this press release but with additional intersections of 9.57 g/t gold over 10.95 metres, including 83.71 g/t gold over 1.00 metre in SD-23-457; (8.01 g/t Au over 32.95 metres, including 171.0 g/t gold over 1.19 metres in SD-23-451; 10.92 g/t gold over 28.05 metres that includes 209.1 g/t gold over 1.00 m in SD-23-442.

Drilling will still continue at the Wawa Gold Property through the summer and fall of 2024. Red Pine has a steady pipeline of samples from the exploration program that are going for analyses with currently 5711 samples with pending assays.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.

