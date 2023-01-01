Red Pine Exploration drills 9.57 g/t gold over 10.95 metres at Wawa, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [TSXV-RPX; OTCQB-RDEXF] reported new assay results from its continuing exploration program at Wawa, Ontario. The new results continue to validate the exploration potential at depth of the Jubilee Shear Zone and beyond the boundaries of the 2019 resource.

There was an intersection of significant mineralization in the Jubilee Shear outside the footprints of the 2019 resource: 9.57 g/t gold over 10.95 metres, including 83.71 g/t gold over 1.00 metres and 5.65 g/t gold over 1.00 metres in SD-23-457.

Discovery of significant mineralization 400 metres down-dip of the 2019 resource and 325 metres north of the Surluga South discovery in the Jubilee Shear in SD-23-455: 5.61 g/t gold over 7.85 metres, including 21.6 g/t gold over 1.35 metres.

Continued expansion at the footprint(s) of mineralization at the Jubilee/Minto B intersection in SD-23-449: 1.71 g/t gold over 38.97 metres, including 2.55 g/t gold over 15.85 metres at the intersection of the Minto B/Jubilee Shears.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, commented: “We continue to see excellent results from our ongoing exploration program. We once again have shown that gold mineralization continues to depth >680 metres down hole (5.61 g/t over 7.85 metres) well below our existing resources. We are continuing to prove that high-grade mineralization extends along the contact of the Jubilee shear and the Minto B Structure, while also defining new zones within the hanging wall and footwall of the existing Surluga deposit. With two drills turning, we remain on schedule to issue our revised resource in Q3 of 2024.”

Assay results presented over core length. True width for the intersections varies between 70 to 95% depending on the intersected geological structure.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.

