Regency Silver drills 5.34 g/t gold over 54.65 metres, including 7.36 g/t gold over 38 metres at Dios Padre, Mexico

Regency Silver Corp. [TSXV-RSMX; OTCQB-RSMXF] reported that hole REG-23-21 intersected 54.65 metres of 5.34 g/t gold, including 7.36 g/t over 38 metres in a ~65-metre step-out along strike to the southeast from the discovery hole REG-22-01 which returned (35.8m of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver) and ~75-metre step-out from REG-23-14 (35.9m of 5.51 g/t Au, including 29.4m of 6.32 g/t Au) at Dios Padre, Sonora, Mexico.

The 2023 drill campaign consisted of 6105.25 metres in 10 holes. Eight of the 9 holes targeting the lower Dios Padre breccia zone intersected mineralized pyrite-specularite breccia and confirm the mineralized breccia zone has a strike length of at least 180 metres and a depth extent of at least 150 metres while the breccia remains open both along strike, up-dip towards the old silver mine, and at depth.

Select Drilling Highlights: REG-23-21 intersected 54.65 metres of 5.34 g/t gold, including 7.36 g/t over 38 metres and 8.7 g/t over 28.90 metres from 450.8 metres downhole in ~65-metre step-out along strike to the southeast from hole REG-22-01.

REG-23-19 intersected 44.75 metres of 1.61 g/t, including 13.3 metres of 2.23 g/t Au from 492.7 metres downhole ~40 metres down- dip from REG-23-20.

REG-23-20 intersected 96.3 metres of 0.65 g/t Au, including 9.95 metres of 1.6 g/t Au from 477.6 metres downhole ~45 metres down-dip from REG-23-19 and ~85m down-dip from REG-23-21.

REG-23-16 intersected 7.15m of 2.76 g/t Au from 393.3 metres downhole ~75 metres along strike to the NW from REG-23-14.

Michael Tucker, lead geologist and director stated, “The continued ability of the lower breccia zone to produce highly elevated gold grades over significant widths is very compelling. The system has proven the ability to generate spectacular grades and thicknesses. The indications of a large magmatic-hydrothermal system are present, and we are excited to continue expanding on these exceptional results as they clearly demonstrate there is a big system to be explored.”

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman and Director states, “The gold breccia is a large, high grade gold zone. Consistently drilling into a mineralized zone as thick as an 18-story building builds our confidence that we can extend the high-grade core along strike with strong potential for continued high grade zones up-dip 400m toward the historic silver mine.”

The newly discovered lower breccia Au-Cu zones are clearly part of a long lived, multi-phase magmatic hydrothermal Au-Cu-Ag event in the district. The current hypothesis is that this system is part of the late Cretaceous to early Paleogene Laramide magmatic arc and associated porphyry Cu-Au deposits that span from New Mexico southwards into Sinaloa, Mexico (e.g. Buenavista del Cobre, La Caridad).

